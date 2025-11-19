Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Close Banner
Home

27 Home Gifts That Transform Any Space Into A Sanctuary

Braelyn Wood
Author:
Braelyn Wood
November 19, 2025
Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
By Braelyn Wood
For the non-toxic friend
For the amateur chef
For plant parent
For the artist
November 19, 2025
Image by mbg creative

The spaces we live in shape how we feel—and this year's home gifts are designed to make those spaces work harder for our wellbeing. We've curated picks that go beyond pretty: non-toxic essentials that protect your family's health, kitchen tools that make nourishing meals easier, and thoughtful touches that turn any room into a sanctuary.

Whether you're shopping for the friend who loves to play personal chef or the quirky artist who is growing their mug collection, these editor-tested picks deliver.

For the friend who prioritizes non-toxic everything

From Our Place Wonder Oven Pro

$295
This versatile countertop oven makes gourmet cooking accessible at home. With intuitive temperature controls, even heat distribution, and a non-toxic, ceramic-coated interior, it’s ideal for friends who want to whip up healthy, elevated meals without fuss or compromise.
Versatile oven with non-toxic ceramic for elevated, easy meals.

Live Sans Air Purifier

$350
Clean, breathable air is the ultimate non-toxic home upgrade. This smart purifier captures 99.97% of pollutants and allergens while operating quietly, making it ideal for open-plan spaces. For friends focused on wellness, it’s a gift that actively improves the air they breathe every day.
Quiet, powerful air purifier for the ultimate non-toxic home upgrade.

Cook Anyday 8-Piece Square Dish Set

$120
This sleek ceramic dish set elevates everyday cooking while keeping it safe and non-toxic. We love that the glassware can be used to quickly cook a meal in the dishwasher or over but also doubles as storage for faster meal prep. Better yet, each dish-washer safe piece is also lead- and cadmium-free
Elegant, non-toxic ceramic set for healthy, stylish cooking.

Algae Cooking Oil Nara's Roasted Garlic Oil

$28
A nutrient-rich, heart-healthy alternative to traditional oils, this algae-derived cooking oil is high in essential omega-3s and antioxidants. With a neutral flavor and high smoke point, it’s perfect for sautés, roasting, or baking, making it a thoughtful gift for anyone focused on mindful, non-toxic cooking.
Nara's Roasted Garlic Oil

Cleaning House by Lindsay Dahl

$26
For the friend who’s always digging deeper, Cleaning House by Lindsay Dahl is a must-read. She uncovers the hidden chemicals in everyday products—from toys to cleaning supplies—and shows how they affect our health, offering practical tips and a call for systemic change.
Cleaning House by Lindsay Dahl book

Koala Straw

$16
Your non-toxic friend skips the plastic in favor of a reusable metal water bottle—but what about the plastic straw? Koala Straw offers a safer alternative with both metal and glass straws that fit a variety of popular bottles: Hydroflask, Owala, Stanely, and more.
Metal straw

For the amateur chef who should have a Michelin star

Flamingo Estate The Chef's Kiss

$135
This elevated, chef-curated gift set turns everyday cooking into a sensory ritual. With Flamingo Estate’s small-batch olive oil and handcrafted pantry essentials, like honey and chile crisp, this bundle brings vibrant flavor, indulgent textures, and a touch of luxury to every meal—perfect for the friend who lives to elevate every meal.
Flamingo Estate Chef's Kiss

Great Jones x Fellow EKG Pro Kettle

$225
The Great Jones × Fellow EKG Pro Kettle – Blueberry is a vibrant, limited-edition electric kettle blending Great Jones color with Fellow’s award-winning Stagg design. With precision-pour spout, built-in temperature control, and customizable settings, it’s the ideal brew-buddy for coffee or tea lovers.
Great Jones x Fellow EKG Pro Kettle

Frieling L-Press Citrus Juicer

$230
This heavy-duty lever juicer makes extracting liquid from lemons, limes, oranges, and grapefruits effortless. Built for serious pressing, its long, rubberized handle delivers up to 1,400 psi to maximize yield. A sturdy cast‑aluminum frame with non-slip rubber feet ensures stability, while removable parts are dishwasher safe.
Frieling L-Press Citrus Juicer

Williams Sonoma Bread Baker’s Dream Set

$125
Everything a home baker needs to make artisanal bread: high-quality bannetons, dough scrapers, and linen liners. Crafted for durability, this set helps your friend achieve that perfect crust and airy crumb every time—an essential for serious bakers.
Essential set for home bakers to achieve the perfect artisanal crust.

Hydroflask Insulated Food Jar

$40
This 20-ounce food jar uses double-wall insulation to keep meals hot or cold for hours. Not only does the stainless steel construction help with temperature-regulation, but it also prevents flavor transfer (or staining!). Plus, the wide-mouth design is actually leak-proof for meals on the go.
Hydroflask 20 oz Insulated Food Jar

Like Family California Citrus Oil Set

$96
This set includes three vibrant California citrus oils: Il Lime, My My Meyer, and Cara Cara Mia. Each blends fresh, whole fruit with Arbequina olives, creating bright, nuanced flavors perfect for drizzling, finishing, or cooking. Fun, flavorful, and health-forward, they elevate any dish with a fresh, sunny twist.
California Citrus Oil Set

Shuug Original Zhoug Hot Sauce

$18
This bold, handcrafted sauce brings the heat with a nuanced blend of fresh herbs and spices. Think: vibrant jalapeños, poblanos, and scotch bonnets. What you won't find? Sketchy ingredients, seed oils, or artificial colorings.
Beautiful, spill-proof dispenser that marries form and function for the chef.

Shuug Original Zhoug Hot Sauce

$18
This bold, handcrafted sauce brings the heat with a nuanced blend of fresh herbs and spices. Think: vibrant jalapeños, poblanos, and scotch bonnets. What you won't find? Sketchy ingredients, seed oils, or artificial colorings.
Bold, handcrafted sauce for adding complex, restaurant-level flavor.

House of Smith Rocket 88 Wine Club

Up to $350
The Rocket 88 Wine Club delivers wines made with integrity. Sourced from over 600 acres of 100% Washington grapes, every bottle is crafted without pesticides, herbicides, or additives. Using native yeast fermentation and extended skin contact, these fiercely independent wines are a reflection of old-school winemaking.
House Of Smith Rocket 88 Wine Club

For the devoted plant parent

Williams Sonoma Famille Rose Herb Planter with Tray

$65
Ideal for cultivating culinary herbs indoors or brightening a sunny windowsill, this planter delivers an aesthetic upgrade to your typical herb garden thanks to hand-painted detailing.
Cutting-edge, automated indoor system for year-round fresh produce.

Williams Sonoma Famille Rose Herb Planter with Tray

$65
A ceramic planter with elegant, hand-painted detailing and a functional drainage tray. Ideal for cultivating culinary herbs indoors or brightening a sunny windowsill, this planter brings both beauty and utility to any plant-loving friend’s home.
Elegant ceramic planter for cultivating herbs and brightening a windowsill.

Anthropologie Hybrid Amber Glass Watering Can

$55
Make watering their plants a little more stylish with this amber glass watering can. Sleek, chic, and easy to handle, it turns a daily plant care routine into a luxe ritual—perfect for plant parents who love keeping their greens happy and their shelves Insta-ready.
Chic amber glass can that turns watering into a luxurious daily ritual.

Plantopedia: The Definitive Guide to Houseplants

$30
For the plant lover who’s always hunting for their next green obsession, Plantopedia is a gorgeous handbook of houseplants that’s equal parts inspiration and insider tips. With glossy photos, care notes, and styling ideas, it turns any space into a thriving indoor jungle—perfect for giving to someone who treats plants like family.
Plantopedia Book

We The Wild Essential Houseplant Care Kit

$40
Perfect for the plant parent who’s all about thoughtful care, this kit includes three organic essentials — Grow Concentrate, Protect Spray, and Support (or Enrich) Pellets — so they can feed, protect, and fortify their plant babies, all year long.
We The Wild Essentials Houseplant Care Kit

Plant Well Self-Watering Ficus elastica

$115
This glossy rubber plant comes in a self‑watering planter that takes the guesswork out of care—just refill the reservoir every few weeks. We like this rubber tree for its subtle ruby hue, which makes it an unlikely addition to your favor plant parent's robust collection.
Plantwell Self-Watering Ficus elastica 'Ruby'

For the artist who has a chic ceramic mug in every color

Noon and Moon Pastoral Panorama Coffee Mug

$28
Start their morning with a little bit of whimsy! This pastel-hued, hand-painted mug turns every sip into a tiny escape, bringing charm and whimsy to coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. Perfect for anyone who loves their daily caffeine with a side of art.
Whimsical, hand-painted ceramic mug for an artful morning ritual.

Lulu and Georgia For Everything Vertical Coat Rack by SIN

$325
A sculptural storage piece for the style-savvy artist, this vertical coat rack is as functional as it is beautiful. Crafted from solid wood and designed with clean, modern lines, it keeps accessories organized while doubling as a gallery-worthy home accent.
Sculptural, solid wood rack that's stylish storage and gallery art.

Corpus Naturals Hand Wash Amalgam 5

$24
An artisanal, plant-based hand wash that doubles as a home fragrance upgrade. Infused with botanical oils and mild cleansing agents, it leaves hands soft while filling the space with a refined scent. Perfect for the friend who loves beautiful, functional objects that elevate everyday routines.
Plant-based hand wash; a luxurious, aromatic home fragrance upgrade.

Amen Candles Picasso Collection

$58
Perfect for the friend with an eye for art, these hand-poured candles feature abstract designs and slow-burning wax that light up any space with style. They arrive in eco-friendly mushroom packaging, making them a thoughtful, creative gift that feels as curated as their aesthetic.
Abstract design candles that are miniature sculptures and sensory gifts.

Nordstrom Ring Fruit Bowl

$65
A functional art piece for the table or countertop, this ring-shaped fruit bowl makes everyday fruit feel gallery-ready. With a sleek, modern silhouette and handcrafted quality, it’s perfect for the artist who loves unique home accents that combine beauty with practicality.
Ring-shaped fruit bowl—functional art for the table or counter.

Oh My Mahjong Sierra Starter Kit

$72
For the friend who loves design, games, and tactile experiences, this starter kit transforms a traditional game into a statement piece. With beautifully crafted tiles and a visually striking case, it’s perfect for artists who appreciate playful, curated, and hands-on activities at home.
Beautifully crafted starter kit for a playful, curated, and hands-on activity.