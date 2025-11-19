27 Home Gifts That Transform Any Space Into A Sanctuary
The spaces we live in shape how we feel—and this year's home gifts are designed to make those spaces work harder for our wellbeing. We've curated picks that go beyond pretty: non-toxic essentials that protect your family's health, kitchen tools that make nourishing meals easier, and thoughtful touches that turn any room into a sanctuary.
Whether you're shopping for the friend who loves to play personal chef or the quirky artist who is growing their mug collection, these editor-tested picks deliver.
For the friend who prioritizes non-toxic everything
From Our Place Wonder Oven Pro
Live Sans Air Purifier
Cook Anyday 8-Piece Square Dish Set
Algae Cooking Oil Nara's Roasted Garlic Oil
Cleaning House by Lindsay Dahl
For the amateur chef who should have a Michelin star
Flamingo Estate The Chef's Kiss
Great Jones x Fellow EKG Pro Kettle
Frieling L-Press Citrus Juicer
Williams Sonoma Bread Baker’s Dream Set
Hydroflask Insulated Food Jar
Like Family California Citrus Oil Set
Shuug Original Zhoug Hot Sauce
House of Smith Rocket 88 Wine Club
For the devoted plant parent
Williams Sonoma Famille Rose Herb Planter with Tray
Anthropologie Hybrid Amber Glass Watering Can
Plantopedia: The Definitive Guide to Houseplants
We The Wild Essential Houseplant Care Kit
Plant Well Self-Watering Ficus elastica
For the artist who has a chic ceramic mug in every color
Noon and Moon Pastoral Panorama Coffee Mug
Lulu and Georgia For Everything Vertical Coat Rack by SIN
Corpus Naturals Hand Wash Amalgam 5
Amen Candles Picasso Collection
Nordstrom Ring Fruit Bowl
Oh My Mahjong Sierra Starter Kit