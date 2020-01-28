10 Amazing Benefits Of Meditating Every Morning

Meditation activates your parasympathetic nervous system, which triggers a deep state of relaxation during the practice. So even though you may wake up from sleep still tired, after meditating for 20 minutes, you’ll get energy-boosting endorphins that’ll help you spring to life without having to rely solely on caffeine. However, caffeine also activates the sympathetic nervous system, so if meditation alone doesn't do it, hopefully you can go from two cups to just one.