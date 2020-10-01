Meditation is an incredibly powerful stress-reducing tool. Therefore, it stands to reason that meditation can increase sexual desire and performance by reducing cortisol and adrenaline levels. Think about it: do you feel aroused when you are stressed out? Probably not.

Many of us are stressed out, whether from work, our relationships, money, and a whole host of other reasons, circumstantial and otherwise. Stress increases cortisol and adrenaline levels, and these increased levels of cortisol and adrenaline decrease sexual desire and performance (among other negative effects). For example, increased cortisol levels can make it harder for women to orgasm and is linked to erectile dysfunction.

"Stress, fear, anxiety, worry, and frustration cause your body to release adrenaline which constricts your blood vessels, and that is bad for getting a good erection," says Nelson E. Bennett, MD, a urologist and erectile dysfunction expert at the Lahey Clinic.

There is a reason why almost every civilization since the beginning of time has some sort of mating ritual before sex. Things like a nice dinner, champagne, oysters, and music can help set the mood and relax you for sex. The more relaxed you are going into the act itself, the more likely you are to enjoy it and therefore climax.

Meditation moves you out of fight-or-flight and into stay and play. Many studies have linked meditation and stress reduction. Within a few days of starting a meditation practice, adrenaline and cortisol levels drop. Meditation is linked to the brain producing more dopamine and serotonin, which are bliss chemicals. This bliss chemistry in the brain helps to increase your sexual appetite and increase the intensity of orgasm.