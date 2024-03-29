Advertisement
Reviewers Say This Wearable Toy Is Life-Changing For Those Who Struggle To Orgasm
When you’ve tested and reviewed as many sex toys as I have (read: dozens), they all start to blur together. But once I started reading about We-Vibe Moxie+, I couldn’t stop. Users rave that this tiny wearable vibrator delivers unmatched pleasure (and completely transforms your sex life).
There are tales from “hard-to-please” women who had their first orgasm during sex from the Moxie, and others from men who say it’s seriously improved their relationship. What’s more, the toy was a direct recommendation to mindbodygreen from certified sex therapist Tammy Nelson, Ph.D, who called it one of the best sex toys for long distance couples.
Whether you’re in a long-distance relationship, flying solo, or want to spice things up with your partner, this wearable vibrator belongs on your radar.
How it’s made
Best described as a “panty vibrator,” this clitoral stimulator is designed to be worn in your underwear. A magnetic clip secures the vibrator to a piece of fabric, allowing you to direct the vibrations right where you want them.
We love that the ergonomic shape is designed to fit a range of vulvas (and allows you to explore other areas with the buzzing sensation).
Of course, the real innovation comes from remote control. It has five buttons that allow you to adjust cycle through vibration patterns and adjust the intensity. And yes, that means this device delivers hands-free pleasure whenever (or wherever) you want it.
Long-distance lovers should opt for the We-Vibe app, which gives you the same level of control without requiring you to be in the same room. A few reviewers do report glitches, but ultimately any sex toy is going to come with a learning curve.
And while we're happy to know it performs, we're equally happy to say this toy meets our strict standards. The waterproof toy is made with BPA-free silicone that's also latex free.
What’s great about the Moxie+
Like I said, I got lost in the Moxie’s reviews. This device gets praise from men and women who say it’s been a game-changer for their sex lives; and I’m starting to understand why.
For starters, the Moxie is discreet and compact (two traits I look for in all the best sex toys). It’s just under 1.5 inches wide and 3.6 inches long, or about the same size as match (though much wider).
Reviewers say the toy feels as sleek and luxurious as it looks, with one calling the size, shape, and feel its biggest pro. Plus, the Moxie gets a ton of praise for its practically silent operation. Testers say it's good for a cocktail bar or beach club (though they say it's a touch too noisy for a library).
And yet, this tiny toy doesn’t seem to cut any corners on power. First time vibrator users—and those who have “tried them all''—say this toy offers intense vibrations that lead to even more intense orgasms.
Of course, the Moxie’s biggest claim to fame is the excitement it brings to relationships (both long-distance and local). There are a ton of reviews from couples who love to use the device in public and at home.
The resounding sentiment? This tiny vibrator is worth every penny—and it’s likely different from any you’ve tried so far.
What testers say
- “This is a really fun toy, especially for public play. It feels great, and is incredibly easy to use.”
- “I can’t recommend this enough. The first time I used it alone to try it and it made squirt for the first time ever. The first time I used it with my partner while I was on top and it gave me my first ever orgasm during sex!”
- “Honestly, some of the best money I’ve ever spent and have no regrets. Used alone, the toy is strong and gets the job done, with my partner, the app control is amazing and fun.”
- “I don't need a panty vibrator, but I was looking for a FLAT vibrator that can stick between two bodies and stay in place, hands free. It took a couple of tries to find the sweet spot, but I can happily report that we now have it down to a science, and we have mind-blowing sex with a deep intimate connection, all thanks to this little toy.”
What we'd change about the Moxie+
Every sex toy has room for improvement—and the Moxie’s app seems to have the most room to grow. However, most people say it’s only glitchy at the start.
We also wish this toy had a longer battery life. As it is, you’ll have to charge the Moxie for two hours in order to get 90 minutes of use.
Lastly, while the toy is super versatile, some people say it takes some trial and error when using it during intercourse.
The takeaway
Pleasure and orgasms come with plenty of health benefits—and the Moxie belongs in your arsenal. This tiny device is a must-have for long distance couples, solo users, and partners who want to bring their sex life to the next level.
