57 Things To Talk About With Your Boyfriend
From the little conversations that propel our relationships forward, to the important conversations that keep our lives on track, no question is too big or too small to ask in a healthy relationship. If you're looking for things to talk about with your boyfriend, we've come up with a list of questions that cover fun, existential, and reflective topics.
How do I keep a conversation going with my boyfriend?
There's an idiom that some people love the sound of their own voice—or just talking for the sake of talking—and that's no way to have a good conversation.
One of the best ways to keep conversation flowing is to be curious about what the other person has to say. If you're curious about what your boyfriend, for example, is saying during a conversation, then you'll be able to respond more effectively and keep the conversation going.
"Allow another person to experience your curiosity and interest in them. Let go of your agenda," couples' therapist Alicia Muñoz, LPC, previously told mbg.
According to leading relationship experts John Gottman, Ph.D., and Julie Gottman, Ph.D., founders of the Gottman Institute, responding to your partner's bids for attention is crucial to the health of your relationship, and for staving off resentment.
Not all conversations are fascinating, but showing a curiosity in your partner's words, thoughts, and opinions can go a long way in strengthening your connection. If your partner is chatting about something that interests them, or even just remarking on the weather, try responding thoughtfully instead of ignoring their comment or moving onto something off-topic.
Conversation, at its core, is two things: sharing and listening. So in order to keep a conversation going, you need to be willing to share and eager to listen.
And don't forget—you can never go wrong with asking about someone's day.
Mature topics to talk about with your boyfriend
- What are your thoughts on marriage?
- When would you want to get married, if you do want to get married?
- Do you want to have children? If so, how many?
- What kind of life do you wish you were leading?
- What's stopping you from doing what you want to do most?
- What do you enjoy most about our relationship? Where do you think we could improve?
- How are you with your finances? Is there anything we should be doing differently financially?
- How can I show you more love?
- How do you handle your monthly expenses?
- Are you a saver or a spender?
- How would you describe our sex life?
- Do you wish you were more like your parents?
- Have you ever cheated on someone? Do you regret it?
- Is there anything on your mind lately that would be helpful to discuss together?
- Would you be open to therapy if our relationship needed it?
- Is there anything you need help with?
- What would be your dream job?
- What is your favorite and least favorite chore?
- What are your biggest fears?
- On a scale of 1 to 10, how would you rank your self-esteem?
- What is your relationship like with substances?
- What is your relationship like with your sexuality?
Late-night conversation topics
- Have you ever saved someone's life?
- What's the coolest thing that's ever happened to you?
- Tell me about a time when you thought you were going to die.
- What is the luckiest thing you've ever done?
- Have you had a turning point yet in your life?
- Have you ever had an epiphany that changed your perspective permanently?
- If you could have dinner with anyone tomorrow, who would it be?
- If we could hop on a plan anywhere tomorrow, where should we go?
- Would you prefer to be famous?
- What would you want to be your last meal?
- What do you think happens when we die?
- If you could live one more day at any age you've been so far in life, what age would you choose and why?
- What do you think people get wrong about you?
- What do you think people get right about you (but you wish they didn't notice)?
- Who do you most look up to and why?
Cute topics
- What's your favorite thing about yourself?
- What's your favorite thing about our relationship?
- What do you like most about your parents?
- If you were an animal, what animal would you like to be?
- What's your favorite animal?
- What's your favorite plant or flower?
- What are you secretly really proud of?
- If our relationship was a movie, what genre would it be?
- What are some of the best little things in life?
- What do you miss most about being a kid?
- What is the best way to spend $5?
- Have you learned any new fun facts recently?
- What's the most random piece of trivia you know?
- Tell me about your latest obsession.
- What subreddits are you on?
- What are your favorite Instagram or TikTok accounts?
- What are your top 5 favorite movies?
- Name a TV show that is seriously overrated.
- Alright, now name a TV show that is underrated.
- What's your guilty pleasure?
Tips for texting your boyfriend
Conversations over text can be convenient, but they can also be tricky.
In an age of blurred boundaries between screens and work, texts can go from nice check-ins to overwhelming interruptions quickly. Keep that in mind if your boyfriend is slow to respond to texts during work hours or while he's doing other things, like hanging out with friends, exercising, and cooking dinner.
If carrying on a meandering, slow conversation all day long is more your speed, then you can keep it going by texting conversational prompts. If you need to address something quickly, consider calling instead.
It's also important to keep in mind that texts are easier to misinterpret than face-to-face conversations, depending on tone, emoji usage, and length. Direct communication is the way to go.
The takeaway
Communication is crucial in healthy relationships, so it's important to talk things through with your boyfriend. Once you've made it through these topics, consider keeping the conversation going by asking the viral 36 questions to fall in love.
