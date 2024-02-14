Advertisement
How To Talk About Money & Finances With Your Partner According To Experts
Conversations about money aren’t exactly “pillow talk”, but they are as necessary for couples as whispering sweet nothings to one another. For sure, talking about money can be uncomfortable. No two people are money twins. The challenge can be even greater for couples still getting to know one another. But the sooner you get the money stuff worked out in your relationship, the better.
Here's how to talk about money to your honey.
Why you need to talk about money with your parnter
The stats may give you courage. In a Divorce.com study, 36% of participants said money issues and debt was the cause of their divorce. A recent survey for fintech company Chime found that finances can make or break a relationship: 77% of those polled said financial irresponsibility was unattractive and 22% ended relationships over poor financial management.
“Effective communication is the cornerstone of any successful relationship, and finances are no exception. Honest communication about money matters is important,” says Deborah Gilman, PhD, psychologist, and owner of Fox Chapel Psychological Services.
“Money has the potential to create power imbalances within relationships. Whether it’s the individual who earns more feeling a sense of authority or the one who earns less experiencing a loss of agency, the power dynamics associated with financial disparities can strain relationships. Power imbalances must be addressed to maintain a healthy and equitable relationship,” she adds.
Avoiding financial discussions can lead to misunderstandings, resentment, and increased stress, says Gilman.
How to start the conversation
So how to you get to the nitty gritty gracefully and when is it appropriate to start talking money? Here's the intel:
Start early
It’s not the first few dates, but don’t wait too long. In the Chime survey couples started having such conversations 6 ½ to 8 months into the relationship. Trust your gut. If the relationship has progressed from casual to serious at four months, go for it.
Ask the right questions
“Here's how you can bring it up. Ask how do you manage your monthly expenses? Do you prefer apps or are you old school and keep a ledger? This way, it's more casual early on. Notice how they respond to this question. Have this talk in person so you can read their body language. If you are using a money app, show it to them. It's less invasive that way,” says Asha Tarry, a psychotherapist and CEO of Behavioral Health Consulting Services.
Jamie Bosse, a wealth manager at Aspyre Wealth Partners and author of Money Boss Mom, shares two others to put on your list, “What is something you are proud of financially? What is something you regret?”
Start with the right prompt
April Davis, founder of Luma Luxury Matchmaking, suggests saying, “The number one reason couples fight is money. I want to tell you about where I stand financially and how I think about my money, and I’d really like to hear those things from you too."
