A vision board is a visual collage of images, quotes, and other objects (digital or physical) that represent the goals you are calling in. Just like your personal growth path, your vision board is ever-evolving. They are often made at the beginning of the year, but there's no shame in a seasonal refresh to ensure your vision is still aligned.

Neuroscientist Tara Swart, M.D., previously explained to mindbodygreen, "Looking at images on a vision board primes the brain to grasp opportunities that may have otherwise gone unnoticed. That's because the brain has a process called 'value-tagging' which imprints important things onto your subconscious and filters out unnecessary information.”

Swart also refers to vision boards as “action boards” — a clever reframe that reinforces that this manifestation method is not to be used exclusively to achieve your goals. Similar to other manifestation modalities, vision boards require aligned action.

When it comes to financial goals, it’s incredibly helpful to make tangible, visible reminders of what you’re working towards — how you’re getting there and what it can mean for your future. Not only is your final vision board a supportive visual reminder, but the creation process itself is a powerful clarity exercise. The process of sifting through various images and physical objects helps you get acutely clear on your goals — what do they look and feel like? By tuning into that feeling you’ll be able to recognize more quickly when it materializes in your reality.