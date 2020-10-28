Based on the principles of the law of attraction, a vision board is essentially a collection of images, quotes, and other objects that serve as visual representations of your goals. Creating one can be a helpful way to get clear on your dreams so you can start the work of making them reality.

Even if you're not much for crafting or just don't have a lot of photos or art supplies lying around, you can still make your own vision board digitally using a website or app. Trust me—I tried it.