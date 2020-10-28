How To Attract Anything Using A Digital Vision Board
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Based on the principles of the law of attraction, a vision board is essentially a collection of images, quotes, and other objects that serve as visual representations of your goals. Creating one can be a helpful way to get clear on your dreams so you can start the work of making them reality.
Even if you're not much for crafting or just don't have a lot of photos or art supplies lying around, you can still make your own vision board digitally using a website or app. Trust me—I tried it.
How I made my online vision board.
1. First, I figured out what I want to manifest.
It's important to get really specific when visualizing your future. It needs to feel real and possible! First, ask yourself what you want to invite into your life, and once you're sure on what you want the board to be about, you can begin thinking about what will go on it. I, for instance, wanted my board represent inner peace and living in alignment with my highest self.
As spiritual author Shannon Kaiser previously told mbg, "I create vision boards during each new transition in my life to realign and focus my intentions. I use words combined with photos. The goal is to have them work together to tell an inspiring story."
2. Then I chose my app/website.
Next, do some digging to find a website or app for digital boarding that looks good to you. I saw lots of recommendations for Canva, so I went with that one. There, I found templates for different board layouts and chose one that allowed for lots of different images while still looking orderly and un-cluttered.
3. Next up: Finding content for the board.
Here's where it starts getting fun! Start visualizing your intention—what does it look like, feel like, smell like? Choose quotes and images that align with what you see and feel. To represent my highest self, I chose images including but not limited to, a community of like-minded people, yoga poses, other spiritual symbols, and some of my favorite quotes.
The fact that your search isn't limited to physical images you already have makes this extra exciting, as you can find pretty much anything on the internet.
4. Finally, I brought it all together.
Once you've got some inspiring board content picked out and downloaded to your own computer or phone, you can begin arranging your board. Have fun with it and take your time. You'll know it's done when you look at it and smile, feeling a sense of inspiration.
5. Now I'm thinking about how I can use it daily.
The cool thing about having a digital board is you can access it anytime. Maybe you download the final product and save it as your phone or computer background. Or, if you want to bring your board into the physical, you could even consider getting a large print of it to place somewhere in your home, such as an alter space. From there, allow the board to inspire you to take action towards your goals.
How to work with an online vision board.
Visualization and intention setting are powerful ways to start aligning with the reality you're looking to create. Neuroscientist and author of The Source, Tara Swart, Ph.D., highly recommends vision boarding, though she prefers to call it action boarding—because your board should inspire action.
"However small," she says, "it's about doing something every day to move toward those goals. It's about acting and keeping with what you put on your board."
And according to reiki master and author of Burning Bright, Kelsey Patel, "If we don't have a clear direction of where we're headed or where we want to go, it can be very easy to get caught up in things that aren't actually good for us. Creating a vision board is a powerful way of getting to know yourself and what it is you truly want to manifest and call into your life," she previously explained to mbg.
The bottom line.
Creating my online vision board was a simple and super fun process. While I love a good craft sesh, it was rewarding to get hyper-specific with images that I wouldn't have been able to access IRL. If you're looking to get creative and invite abundance into your life, a digital vision board may be just the thing for you, too.
