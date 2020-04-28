A vision board is essentially a physical manifestation of your goals. Vision boarding involves collecting images or objects that speak to the future you want to create and arranging them on a board for a tangible and aesthetically pleasing reminder of where you're heading.

As reiki master and author of Burning Bright: Rituals, Reiki, and Self-Care To Heal Burnout, Anxiety, and Stress, Kelsey Patel, explains, "If we don't have a clear direction of where we're headed or where we want to go, it can be very easy to get caught up in things that aren't actually good for us. Creating a vision board is a powerful way of getting to know yourself and what it is you truly want to manifest and call into your life."