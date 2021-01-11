Just as making your own board can help you visualize your goals, it's a great way for couples to get on the same page and create a shared vision, Sherman tells mbg. "You get to learn about your partner's dreams and goals—and vice-versa."

Once you've made your board, it can serve as a reminder of what you want to move towards together as a couple. Whether your board is full of travel inspo, date nights, or financial goals, the important thing is you and your partner are using it to get clear on what you both want.

It's exciting, motivating, and not for nothing, simply a fun activity the two of you can do together. It can also be a family affair, and something everyone in your household tackles together.