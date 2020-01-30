Psychology may explain bad behavior, but it doesn't excuse it. Even if you understand why your partner sometimes does hurtful things to you, if they're not trying to change for the better, you need to draw a line. When you continue to spend time with them, laugh, have sex, and otherwise pretend that everything's OK, you're offering positive reinforcement that they don't actually need to change. Set some ground rules. Don't wait around for someone to change if they're not actively working on themselves now; you can't have a relationship with someone's "potential."

Relationships can be like old shoes—we stay in them even when they are no longer functional because they are comfortable. But comfort is rarely an indication of a life well-lived.