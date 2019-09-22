Why This Dating Coach Thinks You Should Reconnect With Your Ex

(There's a whole worksheet with more ideas in the book as well!)

Boodram says this exercise was inspired by the teachings of philosopher and author Alain de Botton. You might remember his widely shared essay in the New York Times from 2016, "Why You Will Marry the Wrong Person." A key message Boodram took away from his teachings on the subject is "the lack of self-work, self-insight, and emotional intelligence that we have that really prevents us from making logical decisions on who we should partner with," she explains. We don't know ourselves well, we can't see our flaws clearly, and so we continue to make the same mistakes in our relationships—and end up in relationships that simply don't suit our true needs and our authentic selves.

By reconnecting with your ex and asking them to give an honest assessment of you as a partner, you're able to receive a kind of report card—just like in school—that can help you identify the areas that you need to work on and also start to understand the types of dynamics you're more likely flourish in.

"When it comes to relationships, period, we really aren't getting these enhanced assessments as to what we're doing wrong, where we're coming up short, and a real picture of our strengths and weaknesses, which makes it difficult for us to decide who we should partner with long term," Boodram says. Your family and friends might be able to give you some of that information, she says, but because they don't have to go home with you at the end of the day, they might not actually know what you're like behind closed doors or in a truly intimate relationship with vulnerabilities on full display.

"Your exes hold a wealth of information as to what it's like to be romantically connected with you," she says. "There were sides of your personality that you wouldn't show in a friendship, and if you're trying to learn how to be a better intimate lover, that's the best source."

So I guess Ariana Grande was on to something: Every past relationship in our life can be a lesson for us to grow into better, stronger, kinder people—provided we really take the time to be truly open to learning from them.

If you want to give it a try, here are a few important things to keep in mind when having this conversation with your ex.