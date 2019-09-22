Why This Dating Coach Thinks You Should Reconnect With Your Ex

Stay on task and make sure the format of the conversation is you asking questions about what you were like and your ex talking about their thoughts on you, your behaviors, and your actions. Don't deviate to "more neutral ground that actually isn't progressive for you," Boodram says. "This is a CTA phone call. This is a call to action for you to say, here's what I know I have to work on, here's what I know I have to reflect. So if you have a conversation that's more vague, more about the relationship, and more about peace and closure, you might leave that feeling better but actually not having any tools to be a better person."