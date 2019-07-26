We Each Have Different Turn-On Triggers — Here's How To Figure Out Yours

Turn-on triggers is a method I developed to help people understand what, beyond instinctual biological norms, gets them hot and bothered. I've used this method in my counseling to help some understand why they lack desire in their loving relationships. And I've also used it to help single people assess whether they're being manipulated into sexual relationships that don't serve them. Knowing your and your sexual partner's turn-on triggers can lift the veil of fog when it comes to finding and maintaining an intimate mood.

In order to quickly assess what your primary turn-on trigger is, imagine that you just got home from a long day, and your partner greets you at the door ready to get freaky. What could they say or do to get you in the mood as well?