Are Libra & Capricorn Compatible? Here's What To Know About This Astrological Duo
Each of the 12 astrological signs have their own unique characteristics, and that means some signs get along better than others. In the case of Libra and Capricorn, here's what to know about their compatibility—in love, friendship, and more.
Libra and Capricorn basics
In order to understand Libra and Capricorn compatibility, let's first take a look at what these two signs are all about:
Libra overview
Libra is the seventh sign of the zodiac, marking the halfway point of the astrological year. It's a cardinal sign, and its element is air. Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, and it is symbolized by the scales—the only inanimate zodiac symbol—representing Libra's ability to see all sides and find the balance.
Capricorn overview
Capricorn, meanwhile, is the 10th sign of the zodiac. Like Libra, it is also a cardinal sign, but its element is earth. Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, the planet of structure, hard work, and discipline, and it is symbolized by the mythical sea goat. Capricorn is known to be incredibly diligent, with an ability to reach the highest of heights—both spiritually and materially.
Libra & Capricorn compatibility
Libra and Capricorn are not typically thought of as compatible signs, though it's not impossible for them to have a happy connection with the right individuals.
Not only do they have nothing in common besides their shared cardinal aspect, but that shared modality actually creates a "square" aspect, or a harsh, 90-degree angle between two signs. According to the AstroTwins, squares are not an easy aspect, creating a push-pull dynamic that might be intoxicating at first, but can quickly become just plain toxic.
And considering their ruling planets have completely different priorities, it's not unlikely that Libra and Capricorn will have different motivations, interests, and even love languages.
After all, Libra's are fun-loving and pleasure-seeking, prioritizing beauty and harmony with their Venusian influence. Capricorns, on the other hand, take themselves pretty seriously and only prioritize pleasure when all their work is done, which by a Cap's standards, is never.
As the twins explains, this relationship is one that "helps you work through issues with a difficult parent, usually by reactivating old, painful wounds." There can be power struggles and clashing agendas, they add, so "don't expect to kick back and put your feet up in this match."
Of course, while it might not be easy, relationships that challenge us to grow and unlearn some of our more unsavory patterns can still be fulfilling and healthy relationships, so we're not saying Libra and Capricorn don't stand a chance; here's a closer look at this duo in different contexts.
Libra & Capricorn in a friendship
The truth is, Libra and Capricorn might have better luck as friends or colleagues than as romantic partners. We tend to have an easier time being patient or forgiving with our friends compared to relationships, or at least, accepting each other's differences.
And with Libra and Cap, there are going to be a lot of differences. Again, Libra tends to be a bit of a flirty socialite, while Capricorn is making sure they've checked everything off their to-do list before they even reply to an invite. As the twins say, Capricorns are the "business mavens and CEOs who push the team toward success—and keep the bar raised high."
So at their best, these two can teach each other the art of compromise in a friendship or work setting. For instance, Libra might help Capricorn give themselves a break and have some fun, while Capricorn could help Libra take themselves more seriously, and buckle down to get a job done.
According to the twins, "Getting aligned on the vision is step one," and from there, these two need to divide up "territories" to reign over. If Libra and Capricorn were housemates, for example, one can be in charge of the garden and the other the kitchen, the twins note. Or in business, one can focus on creativity and the other the marketing division.
"They will need to meet and check in regularly to make sure they're aligned," the twins add.
Libra & Capricorn romantic compatibility
Sometimes the best relationships push us to grow, even if they're not meant to last forever. A Libra and Capricorn dynamic can look a lot like that, with the twins noting that the scintillating tension of this relationship "will keep you active and keyed up."
That might be exactly what you're looking for, but is it sustainable? Only time will tell. With the square aspect of this relationship, the twins note, you will learn how to compromise with an equally strong-willed partner—like you've met your match.
And when done right, striking that delicate balance, "you can make an undeniable 'power couple'—a true force to be reckoned with," the twins say.
Often Libra and Capricorn are attracted to each other because of the subconscious pull to resolve the tension felt between the two of them. Conflict resolution, as well as balancing your sometimes clashing personalities, can feel like a thrilling challenge.
It's possible you'll meet a lot of stubbornness when you both feel strongly about something, and it's likely that your conflicts will relate to old wounds and baggage from your past, especially your earliest formative years.
At your best, this relationship will help you teach each other how to balance your differences, respect each other's needs, and especially, balance work and play.
Ways they match up
"They're the 'idea people' of the zodiac," the twins say. "They prize originality and like to be first in everything they do." And they often are—as they're usually the ones to start (and spot) trends before they're cool.
The way Libra and Capricorn start things, however, and what they actually start, are going to be different. Libra is likely the one whipping up plans for this weekend, while Capricorn is coming up with a plan to renovate their office (again).
And sharing a cardinal modality isn't actually a recipe for getting along, which we'll get into next.
Where trouble might arise
According to the twins, a power struggle can actually result from Capricorn and Libra both being cardinal signs. They "tend to be renegades in some ways since they are action-oriented and hate being slowed down by red tape or process," the twins explain.
In other words? Libra and Capricorn can often feel at odds with each other, like when one person wants to go left, the other wants to go right.
Also, when it comes to air signs like Libra, "You can't quite catch them, like the breeze—and you never know where they'll drop you once they sweep you up," the twins say. Earth signs like Capricorn, on the other hand, can get cast as uptight or slow, but that's only because they "think carefully about the long term and what the return on investment will be," the twins add.
So when you put them together, Libra can seem too scattered or flaky to structured Capricorn, while Capricorn can seem too boring or serious. Libra wants to automatically say "yes" to any and every social outing, for instance, while Capricorn asks questions like, "Will I have enough time to wind down before bed?"
If they can get past these differences, albeit with some eye rolls, these differences don't have to be a deal breaker, but rather a way they can learn from each other's strengths.
The takeaway
When it comes to relationship astrology (aka synastry), compatibility is determined by way more than just your sun sign, so it's important to take both people's entire birth chart into account to get a true sense of how two people will fare.
Generally speaking, Libra and Capricorn are two signs that can cultivate a happy relationship full of harmony and support if they learn to respect their differences.
