The cardinal signs kick off every season, with Aries starting spring, Cancer starting summer, Libra starting fall, and Capricorn, winter. As the AstroTwins tell mbg, this "starter" energy is precisely what makes these signs such great leaders.

"They're the 'idea people' of the zodiac," they note, adding, "These signs prize originality and like to be first in everything they do." And they often are—as they're usually the ones to start (and spot) trends before they're cool.

If you're looking for someone to come up with or initiate a plan or idea, call on the cardinal signs in your life. They're also the ones you can count on to get a party started and the crowd hyped, the twins say.