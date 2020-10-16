You Know Your Zodiac Sign, But What About Your Astrological Element?

An Introduction To The 4 Elements & What They Say About Each Zodiac Sign
In astrology, each of the 12 zodiac signs is associated with one of the four elements: fire, earth, air, and water. Whenever we think about our signs, it's important to take the elements into consideration too, as the qualities of the elements directly relate to the qualities of the signs.
Here, mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins, explain the four elements and what they mean in astrology—plus how each element deals with love, money, health, and overall balance.
Fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius)
Fire energy is dynamic, active, and restless, the twins explain. Fire is also a "yang" element, along with air, which is a masculine energy. According to the twins, these people are impulsive, passionate, and potentially temperamental.
Fire signs in love.
Fire signs in a relationship are passionate lovers and will go after the object of their affection with intensity. But a flame that burns twice as bright burns half as long, and this couldn't be more true for fire signs. It's important for fire signs to take their time in love so they don't burn out.
How they deal with money.
Fire signs "go with their gut when it comes to money," they note. "If they see it and they want it, they get it." These folks are usually good with their money, though their impulsive nature can come out when they go shopping.
Health considerations.
These folks have a ton of energy, and as such, the twins note they need a lot of physical activity, movement, spontaneity, and variety. "They're competitive, so they may enjoy sports, but they're also impatient," they add. A dynamic fitness routine will serve them well.
How to balance fire.
Fire signs have a tendency to get really overstimulated and take on a lot of projects, so they should be aware of that. They might need to "cut down on doing too many projects at once, overscheduling themselves, or even drinking too much caffeine," the twins say.
Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn)
Earth energy is very physical, tangible, and sensual, the twins explain. Along with water signs, earth signs exude a feminine yin energy. "They can get cast as uptight or slow, but that's not necessarily true," the twins add. They simply like to have a solid foundation and are the steadiest and most grounded bunch of signs.
Earth signs in love.
Earth signs are very dependable lovers, and their attraction is driven by their senses, the twins note. "It's not shallow per se, but those physical cues are really important to them." When it comes to dating, they want physical attraction, as well as shared values.
How they deal with money.
Earth signs are a fan of nice things, and it can give them a slightly materialistic streak. But while they will splurge on luxury items, they're also good at planning, saving, and budgeting. "They think carefully about the long term and what the return on investment will be," the twins say.
Health considerations.
Routine is very important for earth signs. "They do well with regimented sleep schedules and like a quality bed and mattress," the twins note. What works best for them fitness-wise is finding one or two workouts they really like and sticking with them. They like activities where progress can be tracked, such as yoga, running, or weight lifting.
How to balance earth.
Earth signs have a tendency to get stuck in bad patterns and behaviors, more so than other signs might, the twins add. Routine and structure will help them here, as well as engaging in different activities so they don't fall into laziness or stagnation.
Air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius)
Where fire is active and physical, air signs are mental, cerebral, and communicative. It's a different manifestation of that yang energy. "Think about air spreading ideas," the twins add. They might come off as "airheads," as they're a bit out there—but they always keep things interesting.
Air in love.
Because these signs are very communicative, they need stimulating conversation. "Air in love needs to connect through conversation and feel a mental connection or shared sense of humor," the twins say. They also don't like to be rushed into decisions and take a free-spirited approach to relationships.
How they deal with money.
"The folks are good with technology, so they do well with apps to manage their finances," the twins note. Like fire signs, they can also be impulse spenders, "but they spend on social things, like going out, meeting up with friends, and things like that," according to the twins.
Health considerations.
Air signs thrive on connection and being social, so their personal relationships are an important factor of their health. Any sort of movement with a social component is good for them, like fitness classes or finding a workout partner. Guided workouts or activities with friends can also help keep them motivated.
How to balance air.
Air can feel frantic and scattered at times, so when out of balance, it's important for this sign to prioritize grounding and getting out of their head. And because they thrive in social situations, they can honor that part of themselves by seeking meaningful connections with others.
Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces)
Water is very emotional and attached, the twins say. These people can be super sensitive, and a bit mysterious. They're very deep and intuitive people and are known for being the psychics of the signs. They are also very home- and family-oriented.
Water in love.
As you may well already know, water signs are "really not very good at casual dating because they fall in love quickly," the twins say. They can tend to idealize people or get anxiously attached, but their proclivity toward staying home and being with family makes them very loving partners.
How they deal with money.
Water signs are concerned with security, but they're also emotional and anxious, so they may self-soothe by spending, according to the twins. "They would do well with a life or money coach to help keep them out of their feelings at a certain point—and get grounded so they don' emotionally spend all their money," they add.
Health considerations.
For water signs, the mind-body-spirit connection as it relates to health is very important. They also need to feel secure, and having a home base that soothes them is important. "They do well with yoga or anything by the water," the twins say, adding, "movement is important for the water and emotions to flow."
How to balance water.
When a water sign is out of balance, they may feel oversaturated by their own emotions—whether that be sadness, anger, or anxiety—and so managing emotions through practices like breathwork or tapping can be incredibly helpful. Whatever allows the emotions to keep moving.
Understanding how your sun sign relates to its respective element can teach you a lot about how to apply the zodiac into your everyday life. There's always more to learn and discover when it comes to astrology, but knowing the elements provides a great foundation.