You Know Your Zodiac Sign, But What About Your Astrological Element?

In astrology, each of the 12 zodiac signs is associated with one of the four elements: fire, earth, air, and water. Whenever we think about our signs, it's important to take the elements into consideration too, as the qualities of the elements directly relate to the qualities of the signs.

Here, mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins, explain the four elements and what they mean in astrology—plus how each element deals with love, money, health, and overall balance.