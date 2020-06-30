The idea with journaling in this way, she explains, brings all those thoughts out of your head and into the physical plane, where their newfound tangibility makes them appear much less intrusive. And once you do that... "Rip it up and burn it," Herstik says. "That's working with fire, which is a complementary element to air. And it also releases all those thoughts in that way—if you were feeling yourself getting fixated on a certain thought."