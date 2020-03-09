When thinking of about any astrological sign, understanding the element that sign is associated with can lend a lot of insight. Take air signs for example; air is volatile and sporadic, and where earth and water are bound to the Earth in a sense, air signs are, well, up in the air.

This floaty nature gives Gemini's, Libra's, and Aquarius' a creative, original, and quick witted intellect. They're logical, and love to reason with concepts and ideas. But when out of balance, the heady quality of air signs can make them feel out of touch with both their emotions and bodies.

So to find out what to do when air signs need a little ritual to get out of their heads, we asked Gabriela Herstik, author of Inner Witch and Bewitching the Elements, what she can recommend. And as an Aquarius herself, Herstik is no stranger to wanting some grounding.