Earth signs are the dependable, wise, and stable group of the zodiac. Tauruses, Virgos, and Capricorns are known for their grounding energy, their trustworthiness, and reliability—and potentially, their love of routine and stability.

There's a reason the AstroTwins recommended adventure as the New Year's resolution Earth signs need! These grounded signs have a tendency to get comfortable (and stay there). So we got in touch with author of Inner Witch Gabriela Herstik to get her recommendation for the Earth signs out there (or anyone, really) who need a little spontaneity.

"For earth signs," she says, "there can be this feeling of comfortability. It can be easy to stay doing what you feel safe doing." With that in mind, Earth signs would be well served by trying new things.