Which Zodiac Signs Are The Most Romantic? We Could All Learn From These 3
The 12 signs of the zodiac all approach relationships differently, so when it comes to love and romance, some are better at it than others.
If you're looking to receive the princess treatment from an aloof Aquarius or a nit-picky Virgo, for instance, you might be barking up the wrong tree. But if you want a partner who knows how to turn up the charm and romance, complete with candles and flowers, these are the three signs to look for.
And P.S., this would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun and/or rising sign, as well as their Venus sign, which influences the way we give and receive love.
Taurus
Coming in as the most romantic sign is none other than earthy and sensual Taurus. The bulls of the zodiac are ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and pleasure, so Taurean folks know a thing or two about romance.
They're also associated with the second house of money and material possessions. In other words, if your idea of romance is wining and dining, being showered with luxurious gifts, or otherwise enjoying the finer things in life together, a Taurus is just who you need.
As partners, Tauruses are loyal, committed, and consistent. They understand the value of spoiling one another to keep the passion alive, and being such a pleasure-oriented sign, they have plenty of passion for the bedroom, too.
Leo
The second most romantic sign is Leo, the charming and confident lion of the zodiac. Leos might get a reputation for being dramatic or proud, but the truth is, they're some of the most warm and loving people you'll ever meet.
In a partnership, Leo shines like the sun that rules it. They won't be shy about grand displays of affection, and they likely won't be stingy on the gifts and words of affirmation, either. A Leo in love may expect their partner to offer the same validation back, but as long as they feel seen, they'll be their partner's biggest cheerleader.
Overall, these folks are extremely generous—with their money, their compliments, and their time. They are, after all, associated with the fifth house of fertility and celebration. If that sounds up your alley, you'd love to bask in Leo's warmth.
Libra
Coming in at number three for "most romantic" is Libra. Like Taurus, Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and pleasure, so these folks have a particular penchant for the warm and fuzzies. In fact, Libras are the kind of people to romanticize pretty much everything.
Need to run to the grocery store? A Libra lover will turn even the most banal errands into a sweet afternoon date. And considering they're the sign associated with the seventh house of longterm partnership, Libras take their relationships seriously, making extremely attentive and accommodating partners.
The hallmarks of a Libra romance include plenty of date nights and outings, lots of words of affirmation, and essentially feeling adored 24-7.
The takeaway
If you really want to get a sense of your astrological compatibility with someone, you'll want to look at both of your birth charts. Plus, it's worth mentioning that the other signs can still be romantic in their own ways.
However, in terms of the three signs that will really pull out all the stops, Taurus, Leo, and Libra definitely know what they're doing.
