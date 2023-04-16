"Their strong urge for commitment can also almost lead to a love of love, instead of being in love with the person that they're with," she notes, adding that that's something for this placement to watch out for. "They have to be really careful that they're not just in love with being in love, and go slow before they commit," she explains. (To that end, all that glitters isn't gold ,either, so they should watch out for falling for someone just because they're good looking.)