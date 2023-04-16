Each of the planets in astrology govern different things, with Venus relating to love, relationships, money, and attraction. According to astrologer and author of Sun Signs in Love, Desiree Roby Antila, your Venus sign can not only tell you what you're attracted to, but also how you best give and receive love, and how you make yourself and others happy.

"Venus really symbolizes our urge to share with others, and our desire for harmony, and to love and be loved," Roby Antila explains, adding that this benefic planet also deals with money. "It can show us a lot how we can make and obtain money, and even whether we're good with money—like whether we keep it or prefer spending it," she notes.

Besides just which sign your Venus is in, other considerations with this planet include which house it falls in for you (i.e. Venus in the fifth house could indicate a dramatic and expressive approach to love), as well as any significant aspects Venus is making to other planets in your chart (i.e. Venus conjunct Neptune in Pisces could indicate illusions around love).

All that said, here are the basics of the 12 Venus signs.