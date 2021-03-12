Endlessly empathetic and understanding, the Pisces personality is sensitive—and maybe a little psychic. Pisces is often touted as a mystical oceanic figure, with prophetic creatives such as Michelangelo, Kurt Cobain, and Nat King Cole born under the sign of the fishes.

Watery Pisces is also a mutable sign, aka it occurs when the seasons are changing. In the northern hemisphere, the season of Pisces happens when winter is turning to spring and everything is melting, making way for new life.

This mutability means that Pisces is adaptable. Think of the ever-changing waves and waters of the ocean—deep, sublime, and filled with wild creatures.

The ocean is also where life began, so another way to think about Pisces is in terms of primordial creative energy.

Water signs' first language is that of emotion and empathy. Often, Pisces relate to others and themselves first and foremost through the realm of feelings or energy. Their mutability makes them adaptable and a tad vulnerable to suggestion.

Pisces is ruled by Jupiter in ancient astrology and Neptune in modern astrology. Neptune is the planet of the unconscious, and creativity. An outer planet known for its imaginative and dreamy qualities, Neptune grants the Piscean personality an inclination toward the arts, magical thinking, and spiritual realms.

Otherworldly is also a key Piscean term. Their ancient ruler Jupiter is the planet of expansion, generosity, and belief systems. Jupiter grants Pisces people the gift of empathy and emotional understanding.

Above all, Pisces is always envisioning, searching, and wondering about what's beyond the material world.

Finally, Pisces is the believer of the zodiac. Pisces's opposite sign is Virgo, the skeptical editor of the zodiac. Together, these two signs are in constant conversation about expansion and contraction, faith and skepticism. They are two sides of the same mutable coin.