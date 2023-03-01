Are Aquarius & Pisces Compatible Or Not? Here's What To Know, From Experts
When it comes to compatibility, some zodiac pairings naturally click, becoming fast friends or lovers, while others face more of a challenge when it comes to getting along. As far as Aquarius and Pisces go, they tend to fall in the second camp. Here's what to know if you're curious about this astrological matchup.
Advertisement
Aquarius & Pisces compatibility.
In order to understand how these two fair when they come together, let's break down what both signs are all about.
Aquarius, for instance, is a fixed air sign ruled by Uranus, the planet of innovation, imagination, and dramatic change. It's the second to last sign of the astrological year, and is symbolized by the water bearer, representing life-giving spiritual energy.
Pisces, meanwhile, is a mutable water sign ruled by Neptune in modern astrology (and Jupiter in traditional astrology). It's the very last sign of the astrological year, and is represented by two fish, with Pisces actually being the Latin word for "fishes."
Not seeing much in common between these two? You'd be correct—which is why astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mindbodygreen Aquarius and Pisces aren't typically thought of as compatibility.
For one thing, she says, Aquarius is known for being emotionally detached, while Pisces is quite the opposite. As you can imagine, that key difference can cause some feathers to ruffle, not to mention these two have different elements (water versus air) and modalities (mutable versus fixed).
Of course, it's important to remember that when it comes to astrological compatibility (aka synastry), you really have to take both people's entire birth chart into account, not just their sun sign. That said, here's more on how these two signs fare in love and friendship, plus how they're similar and different.
Summary:
Advertisement
In a friendship.
According to Quinn, she sees Aquarius and Pisces making better friends than lovers. We tend to have more patience for the ways our friends are different from us than our partners, and these two signs have a lot of differences, including their needs.
A friendship between these two could look like quirky conversation, with Pisces providing the emotional landscape, and Aquarius, the airy, logical side—which can be a great balance so long as both friends are respectful.
As Quinn explains, Aquarius is the water-bearer, after all, so they're able to "hold emotions and emotional space for Pisces, especially when it doesn't concern [Aquarius]." Aquarius can help Pisces work through emotions, while Pisces can help Aquarius actual access their emotions to begin with.
Plus, Quinn adds, Aquarians are folks that love and value people and the collective, so it's important that they soften their sometimes aloof nature and allow themselves to be supported by someone as empathetic as Pisces. And Pisces, which is known for being a bit naive and whimsical, benefits from Aquarius' more rational, big picture view.
While Pisces may prioritize emotional closeness more than Aquarius prefers, they can both help each other open up in new ways.
Summary:
Get 10 minutes with a psychic for $1.99
Thinking About Trying Keen? Here's What To Know First, Based On My Experience.
In a relationship.
Much of what applies to an Aquarius-Pisces friendship is true in a romantic relationship as well, with more importance placed on those emotional needs (which, again, are very different between the two).
Pisces is a water sign, and all the water signs are known for being particularly attune to their own emotions and the emotions of those around them. Aquarius doesn't necessarily want anything to do with all that, even when they sometimes should. In this way, Pisces can easily get frustrated with Aquarius' coolness, and Aquarius can quickly grow tired of talking about their feelings.
According to Quinn, "I wouldn't put Aquarius with any water sign romantically, because Aquarius is just so detached emotionally, and they're very independent when it comes to their lives," However, she adds, Aquarius does have the ability to hold space for other's emotions, being the water bearer, and they should expect to do a lot of that if they're paired up with a Pisces.
And speaking of being independent, it's not exactly Pisces' strong suit. As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, "Pisces might have needs that are able to be met by the Aquarius, because the Aquarius needs space." Of course, this could provide Pisces with an opportunity to be a bit more independent themselves, but they should never settle for suppressing their own needs.
Another thing to be mindful of with this matchup is that Aquarius isn't quick to settle down. As astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D. previously explained to mindbodygreen, Pisces is the type to suggest getting married in Las Vegas on a whim, for example. Aquarius, on the other hand, can be a bit of a commitment-phobe, and will take longer to really open up to a new love interest.
Summary:
Advertisement
Ways they match up.
If there's one way Aquarius and Pisces match up, according to Quinn, it's that they're both big dreamers. While Aquarius is always dreaming up how they can save the world, Pisces is dreaming up basically everything else. They're both visionaries in their own right, and this can be a source of inspiration for both of them.
"So both of them would encourage the other to be and think very expansively," Quinn tells mindbodygreen, adding that this aspect of their relationship can be a motivating force.
Further, she notes, they may not be the same modality, but Pisces is mutable—and mutable means flexible. So even though Aquarius is literally "fixed" or set in their ways a lot of the time, "Pisces is mutable, so they can be flexible when them," Quinn explains.
Summary:
Advertisement
Where conflict may arise.
The biggest pain point for an Aquarius-Pisces matchup is going to be figuring out how to balance and honor each other's needs. Again, Aquarius is super independent, relatively unemotional, and a bit aloof, while Pisces is more relationship-oriented, emotional, and wants deep intimacy.
"Pisces has to learn to respect and honor Aquarius' independence and need for space, and Aquarius needs to honor that Pisces is a little more sensitive, maybe a little more emotional," Quinn explains, adding, "If they can balance that out—and maybe have some other more compatible aspects in their chart—it could work."
FAQs
Can Aquarius and Pisces be a couple?
Yes, any two zodiac signs can be a couple, however this particular pair needs to be aware that they likely have very different needs in relationships.
Who is Aquarius attracted to?
Advertisement
The takeaway.
The bottom line is, Aquarius and Pisces are not typically thought of as compatible, but like any zodiac pairing, a full chart comparison is definitely necessary to get the full picture. While there may likely be conflicts, any two zodiac signs can make it work with effort, understanding, and mutual respect.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.