In order to understand how these two fair when they come together, let's break down what both signs are all about.

Aquarius, for instance, is a fixed air sign ruled by Uranus, the planet of innovation, imagination, and dramatic change. It's the second to last sign of the astrological year, and is symbolized by the water bearer, representing life-giving spiritual energy.

Pisces, meanwhile, is a mutable water sign ruled by Neptune in modern astrology (and Jupiter in traditional astrology). It's the very last sign of the astrological year, and is represented by two fish, with Pisces actually being the Latin word for "fishes."

Not seeing much in common between these two? You'd be correct—which is why astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mindbodygreen Aquarius and Pisces aren't typically thought of as compatibility.

For one thing, she says, Aquarius is known for being emotionally detached, while Pisces is quite the opposite. As you can imagine, that key difference can cause some feathers to ruffle, not to mention these two have different elements (water versus air) and modalities (mutable versus fixed).

Of course, it's important to remember that when it comes to astrological compatibility (aka synastry), you really have to take both people's entire birth chart into account, not just their sun sign. That said, here's more on how these two signs fare in love and friendship, plus how they're similar and different.