Why An Astrologer Says This Zodiac-Duo Can Be A Match Made In Heaven

Before we dive into the compatibility behind this matchup, let's look at what Pisces and Scorpio are all about. Pisces, for one thing, is a mutable water sign ruled by Neptune in modern astrology (and Jupiter in traditional astrology). It's represented by two fish, with Pisces actually being the Latin word for fishes.

Scorpio, meanwhile, is also a water sign, but it has a fixed modality, as opposed to mutable. This sign is ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation and rebirth, and it's represented by the scorpion, inspired by Greek lore that a scorpion stung and killed Orion.

One fundamental of astrological compatibility is that signs with the same element typically mesh well together, and Pisces and Scorpio are no exception. As astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., tells mbg, she thinks these two actually have the potential to make the perfect pair because they're both in tune with (and invested in) their own emotions.

"They're both water signs, and it's perfect for a relationship because water is really very strongly associated with the emotional life," Pennington explains.

And as the AstroTwins previously explained to mbg, matchups between fixed and mutable signs can be beneficial as well. Fixed signs (Scorpio, in this case) can be very grounding for mutable signs because they're good at "cutting through the B.S. and the fluff of indecision," the twins note.

Now, as we get into more specifics about this zodiac pair, it's important to remember astrological compatibility (aka synastry) requires taking both people's entire birth chart into account, not just their sun sign. That said, here's more on how these two signs fare in love and friendship, plus how they're similar and different.