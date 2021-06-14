You Know You Want It: The End-All Guide To Zodiac Sign Compatibility

The person five signs away from your sign has nothing in common with you astrologically. You'll need to adapt to your differences, which could take a great deal of adjustment, even discarding a former lifestyle. For one of you, the relationship will be about sex and intimacy; for the other, duty and service. If you've both done the requisite self-awareness work, you can make a formidable team when you pool your strengths. You might also come together for karmic purposes—for example, to have a child.