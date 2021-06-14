You Know You Want It: The End-All Guide To Zodiac Sign Compatibility

As they say, how can you love somebody else unless you love yourself? If you date someone of the same sign, congratulations. You've probably embraced your quirks and accepted your humanity. Now, you can celebrate that with a kindred spirit!

If you haven't learned to love yourself, warts and all, this relationship can inspire some crucial self-acceptance. Remember, though: #twinning might be comfortable, but autonomy is important to keep that frisky friction. Maintain some separation between your lives, even if it's easy to hang out together. Otherwise, passion may cool to a brother-sister vibe.