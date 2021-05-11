The Complete Zodiac Guide To Moon Sign Compatibility
While most people jump to see if their sun sign is compatible with their lover's, we might actually be better off checking on moon signs instead.
Your moon sign (which you can calculate here) is determined by the position of the moon in the sky at the moment of your birth, and it speaks to your emotions, intuition, and inner world. And what's more romantic than a couple who understands the deeper layers of each other's psyche?
Here's a closer look at why moon signs matter in a relationship, plus the most and least compatible moon signs to watch out for.
What your moon sign has to do with relationships.
Along with your sun and rising sign, your moon sign is one of the most significant placements in your natal chart. (Hence why some people call that trio your "big three.") Your moon heavily influences your feelings and, ultimately, your soul.
It speaks to your personal, unseen world—your subconscious. And it has everything to do with your emotional needs.
As mbg's resident astrologists the AstroTwins explain, "Your moon rules your emotions, your responses, even what you're drawn to sometimes. It's your internal life," adding, "Moon signs are kind of everything for compatibility."
The twins say that the people you get along with best, particularly in a romantic context, often have the same or a compatible moon sign to you. These are the folks you connect with on a deeper emotional level, which fosters an understanding that simply can't be achieved with everyone.
Moon sign compatibility vs. sun sign compatibility.
According to the twins, moon signs often hold more weight when it comes to compatibility.
While looking into sun sign compatibility is still worthwhile, the twins note it's more general and superficial than moon signs: "The moon sign is what's hidden. It's what we don't necessarily see, so it's more important for the longevity of the relationship than if you're the same on the outside. Your moon sign is what really emotionally drives you."
What your moon sign says about your relationship habits + compatible matches.
Typically when thinking about moon sign compatibility, the twins note, it's helpful to think about the elements. Fire moons will get along well with other fire moons, and even air moons, but earth and water can put fire out.
As for air moons, "They're always on the go, so an earth moon will ground you," the twins say. "If you're ready for that, then great—but if you're not, then you're gonna feel stifled."
Earth moons will get along well with other earth moons and water moons, but again, fire and air may not mix well. And for water moons, you guessed it: They like other water moons and earth moons, but air and fire moons might clash.
Even if your moon signs aren't typically thought of as compatible, the twins do note that, of course, a healthy relationship is still possible. "You're just going to have to recognize you may have some differences," they say, adding the balance can actually be beneficial. "You may provide something for the other one that they don't have."
Here's a deeper dive into moon sign compatibility, sign by sign.
Aries moon
Aries moon is independent, action-oriented, and loves a challenge. And when it comes to a partner, they need someone who can keep up (and give them enough attention).
The twins note Aries moons are prone to falling fast, but add the flame that burns twice as bright burns twice as fast. These folks can have lots of intense, short-lived flings, and it takes a special, exciting soul to tie them down. They'll do well with another fire moon, but the emotional heaviness of water moons may just put out their fire.
- Aries moon
- Leo moon
- Sagittarius moon
- Cancer moon
- Scorpio moon
- Pisces moon
Taurus moon
Ah, Taurus, the sensual and sensible bull. Taurus moons love security, beauty, and the knowledge that they're building something worthwhile—especially when it comes to relationships. This can make them a little risk-averse (and prone to possessiveness), but these moons are a steadfast source of support for their loved ones.
They crave a partnership with routine, stability, and tradition but could do well to spice things up once in a while, for the sake of the spark. They'll do well with other earth moons, and the twins note air moons might be a bit too "out there" for these grounded souls.
- Taurus moon
- Virgo moon
- Capricorn moon
- Gemini moon
- Libra moon
- Aquarius moon
Gemini moon
Communication is the name of the game for Gemini moons, who tend to process and feel their emotions by talking through them. They also love chatting about concepts and ideas and need a fellow conversationalist to help keep the conversation going.
While they can be indecisive in love, these folks want to find their twin flame—and badly, the twins tell mbg. The best way for them to find their match is to meet a like-minded soul who can reflect back all the thoughts bouncing around their head. As such, air moons are a great match; Earth moons might feel too slow and steady for them.
- Gemini moon
- Libra moon
- Aquarius moon
- Taurus moon
- Virgo moon
- Capricorn moon
Cancer moon
Sweet Cancer moons—they just want to feel safe. The twins note these folks require a bit of nurturing and take family very seriously. They may have some abandonment issues, needing reassurance from their partner from time to time. It's not that they need attention; they just want to feel valued by their partner.
They're very sensitive, as well as intuitive, as a water moon, and while they're natural caretakers, they need a hand too, sometimes. As such, water moons make a great pair with a Cancer moon, but the intense and blunt nature of fire moons may be too much for these sensitive spirits.
- Cancer moon
- Scorpio moon
- Pisces moon
- Aries moon
- Leo moon
- Sagittarius moon
Leo moon
Leo moons take no issue with attention or affection—both of which they'll require from their partner. They also love excitement in all forms and want someone to celebrate life with. These folks are true romantics, the twins say, so when they fall for someone, they go all in.
If you can give Leo moons the absolute adoration they crave, they will reward you with loyalty, trust, and a deep and passionate relationship. Fire moons will do the best in love with Leo moons, but like Aries, they may feel extinguished by water moons.
- Aries moon
- Leo moon
- Sagittarius moon
- Cancer moon
- Scorpio moon
- Pisces moon
Virgo moon
Analytical and intelligent, Virgo moons appreciate a chance to solve problems and feel of service to others. They love mental stimulation but can be prone to anxiety and worrying, the twins say. On top of that, these folks can be a bit critical—especially of themselves but also of any potential partners.
They're guarded souls, and they don't let just anyone in, sometimes having difficulty receiving help from others. But in a relationship, they'll do anything for the person they love. Their best odds are with another earth moon. Air moons, with their heads in the clouds, can feel a bit too lofty for their taste.
- Taurus moon
- Virgo moon
- Capricorn moon
- Gemini moon
- Libra moon
- Aquarius moon
Libra moon
No one loves love quite like a Libra moon. In fact, they can get borderline obsessive about it, according to the twins. While they may need a reality check in their dating life once in a while, there's something endearing about a person who just wants harmony, beauty, and companionship.
The twins add that the moon in Libra makes for a very accommodating person, helping them to thrive in relationships and make an excellent partner. These romantic moons will get along with other air moons, but they may find earth moons don't match their airy energy.
- Gemini moon
- Libra moon
- Aquarius moon
- Taurus moon
- Virgo moon
- Capricorn moon
Scorpio moon
Few chart placements make for intensity quite like a Scorpio moon. These people crave that same intensity in relationships, particularly in the bedroom. They want to feel like they're part of a power couple—but that has to come after they finally let themselves trust and open up, according to the twins.
Once they do, though, Scorpio moons are loyal to the end, and they expect the same devotion from their partner. While they may have a hard time opening up and being vulnerable, the people most likely to help them do so would be other water moons. Fire moons, on the other hand, will probably not mesh with their emotional intensity.
- Cancer moon
- Scorpio moon
- Pisces moon
- Aries moon
- Leo moon
- Sagittarius moon
Sagittarius moon
If there's one moon sign that has a bit of resistance to committing, it would probably be Sagittarius. These folks thrive on adventure and variety, the twins explain, and they're wary of feeling claustrophobic or stuck in a relationship.
Nevertheless, if they feel like a potential partner can help them grow and expand while giving them the freedom they so desire, they can make a very fun and exciting lover. They're passionate, open-minded, and free-spirited, so fellow fire moons do well with them in relationships. And like their other fire counterparts, they may feel overwhelmed by water moon's emotional depth.
- Aries moon
- Leo moon
- Sagittarius moon
- Cancer moon
- Scorpio moon
- Pisces moon
Capricorn moon
Capricorn moons, similar to Taurus moons, want to feel like they're creating something to last, and they're looking for someone to build it with. Specifically, someone with lots of ambition, the twins say. They want their partnership to be a powerful force for the long haul, and they won't settle for anything less.
In relationships, they can be a bit forlorn, and even melancholy, which can make them seem distant, but you can be sure they'll put in the work to reach whatever goals you have together. Other earth moons will understand their structured and methodical nature, but air signs often will not.
- Taurus moon
- Virgo moon
- Capricorn moon
- Gemini moon
- Libra moon
- Aquarius moon
Aquarius moon
Unique and even a bit zany, Aquarius moons are sure to keep you on your toes with their rebellious yet collaborative nature, the twins say. They're visionaries and take their sense of individuality very seriously.
This can make them difficult to pin down in a relationship, as they greatly value their freedom. In fact, it's not uncommon to see these folks in open relationships or a friends-with-benefits situation.
If and when they do find one person to "settle down" with, they will always require a degree of space. Fellow air moons can appreciate this about them, but earth moons may find it hard to truly understand them.
- Gemini moon
- Libra moon
- Aquarius moon
- Taurus moon
- Virgo moon
- Capricorn moon
Pisces moon
Dreamy and psychic Pisces moon craves compassion, creativity, and a touch of whimsy. They also appreciate a level of security, and this all stands true in their relationships. Very emotionally deep, they would benefit from a partner who can meet them in the depths and appreciates things like art and spirituality as much as they do.
Pisces moons are also healers, so having someone around to lend a hand when they're drained will greatly benefit them. You guessed it—fellow water moons are the ones best suited for the job, while fire moons may feel too draining or chaotic to these sensitive souls.
- Cancer moon
- Scorpio moon
- Pisces moon
- Aries moon
- Leo moon
- Sagittarius moon
The bottom line.
Your moon sign, often more so than your sun sign, can help clue you in to whether you're compatible with someone. Don't fret if your moon sign isn't matching up with your crush's—it may just highlight areas where you can balance each other out. But if your moon signs do match up, congrats, as it could be the sign of a deep and prosperous romance.
