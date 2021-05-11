While most people jump to see if their sun sign is compatible with their lover's, we might actually be better off checking on moon signs instead.

Your moon sign (which you can calculate here) is determined by the position of the moon in the sky at the moment of your birth, and it speaks to your emotions, intuition, and inner world. And what's more romantic than a couple who understands the deeper layers of each other's psyche?

Here's a closer look at why moon signs matter in a relationship, plus the most and least compatible moon signs to watch out for.