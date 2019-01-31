How To Read Your Birth Chart Like An Astrologer

There are two times when it's especially fruitful to look over your astrology chart: at the beginning of every year and on your birthday.

For the new year, we'd suggest doing what's called a transit chart (also called a "natal plus transits" chart). This may require the guidance of a professional astrologer because the interpretation work can get complex! In this case, you start with your own natal (birth) chart and compare it to the transiting (moving) planets, i.e., the current positions of the planets in the sky.

In the example below, the inner wheel (with blue planetary symbols) is our birth chart—which is a fixed map that never changes. The orange planetary symbols in the outer wheel represent the transiting (moving) planets on January 1, 2019. A trained astrologer would compare and contrast the two charts. When a transiting (orange) planet makes contact with one of the natal (blue) planets, it activates specific energy, one that can be either opportune or challenging. Knowing this allows you to plan ahead.