How To Read Your Birth Chart Like An Astrologer

In this example at what would be 9 p.m. on a clock, a trained astrologer would see that transiting Saturn (which rules leadership and authority) was making contact with the natal chart's ascendant/rising sign, something that occurs only every 29 years. Advice would be given accordingly—in this case, to get very serious about personal goals, since Saturn is moving through the chart's first house of self. (As we said—this can take years of practice or a trained astrological eye to interpret, but the foresight can be a game-changer!)