By now, you've probably heard of a birth chart, or natal chart, and there's a good chance you've calculated yours online or with an astrologer. This snapshot of where the planets were during the exact moment you were born never changes, constantly serving as a go-to foundation of your life path and essence.

But there are lots of other ever-changing charts that decode relationships, explain a certain phase of your life, and might be able to help you make short-term predictions. The solar return chart is one of them. Here's a quick-and-dirty primer on how to calculate yours and why it can yield such valuable insights.