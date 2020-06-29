What Is A Karmic Relationship? 15 Common Signs & How To Escape
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Ever wondered if your relationship was meant to be? It may have been—but that doesn't necessarily mean the two of you are soulmates. It could be a karmic relationship. Here's a look into what a karmic relationship is, plus the common signs you might be in one.
What is a karmic relationship?
A karmic relationship is a relationship meant to facilitate the lessons we need to learn in this lifetime surrounding love and partnership. A karmic relationship might be thought of as a type of soulmate relationship, as it is a connection of two souls, though it's different from twin flames or soulmates that are healing in nature. More likely than not, we'll each have one of these karmic relationships in our lifetime. It's the love that pushes your buttons—and pushes you to grow. But these relationships aren't exactly smooth sailing.
From a spiritual POV, the idea behind karmic relationships is that the two of you made an agreement before your souls entered this lifetime, to help each other on your respective paths. "Very often," explains relationship counselor Margaret Paul, Ph.D., "there are numerous unresolved issues from past lives. When people open to learning rather than try to control each other, then much healing can occur."
In this way, karmic relationships are like guides or teachers. And usually, they're temporary. "They're meant to help you grow at soul level in often difficult push-pull ways," says Shannon Kaiser, author of The Self-Love Experiment. "But usually they are not intended to last a long time. This is because you are comping together in this life to clear karma between each other. It's often a balancing out of a bad experience from a past life."
Signs you're in a karmic relationship:
1. There's an instant connection.
The most obvious sign is you feel that you've known the person before, Paul says. "Sometimes you get a very good feeling about this, but sometimes there is some fear attached, depending on what the karma is."
2. There's a lot of drama.
These relationships are tumultuous. "If drama is the foundation for your love affair, chances are you're in a karmic relationship," says Kaiser.
3. Things feel off early on.
Did you notice a lot of red flags, even in the early stages of the relationship? Sometimes those triggers are part of the very lesson the relationship is meant to teach you.
4. They make you feel frustrated.
"If you feel frustrated and misunderstood, you are most likely in a karmic relationship," Kaiser adds. This is because karmic relationships aren't about a perfect union; they're about growth.
5. They're unpleasant to be around.
For whatever reason, and it may be a feeling you can't quite place, you find their presence to be heavy and begrudging. Yet despite the unpleasantry, you don't want to let go.
6. They're addicting.
Karmic relationships quickly become all-consuming, even despite the aforementioned issues like inexplicable tension or frustration.
7. There's a lot of miscommunication.
"Usually there is a lot of push and pull and miscommunication," Kaiser notes. These miscommunications can help show us what we value and expect in a relationship or where healing needs to take place.
8. There are a lot of highs and lows.
Things are never quite consistent, and while you may have good, even wonderful days, where everything seems perfect, there's a part of you that knows it's only a matter of time before things go south.
9. They're repetitive.
Those highs and lows tend to repeat themselves, over and over. Similarly, you may run into the same issues that carried over from a past relationship, indicating the lesson that needs learning.
10. They become codependent.
Karmic relationships have a tendency of becoming a codependent relationship quickly. You may feel there's no other option but to give them all of your time and energy.
11. They shine a light on your fears.
This person will bring all your fears to the surface: about love, your future, and your relationship together in general. Any past traumas will be brought to light—there's no running from it.
12. They bring out the worst in you.
The extreme nature of the karmic relationship roller coaster can bring the worst out of the most level-headed of people. You may turn into someone you don't recognize, or even like, around this person.
13. They make you exhausted.
All the ups and downs, miscommunications, codependence becomes energetically, mentally, and emotionally exhausting, especially when they're around.
14. You feel like you can't let go.
You may make excuses for your partner despite all of these things because your connection is so strong and you feel like you're meant to be.
15. They don't last.
Eventually, when the time is right and the work and healing have been done, you will both move on.
When karmic relationships turn toxic.
Even two well-meaning people in love can wind up having a toxic relationship, especially with a karmic connection. According to Kaiser, it becomes toxic "when you don't trust yourself or learn the lessons presented to you," and that "if your soul is suffocating, it's time to take stock and give yourself permission to leave." As Paul adds, "unless people know how to learn from unresolved issues in the past, they can create huge problems in the relationship."
If you've ever found yourself in a relationship with a narcissist, you may understand this all too well. "If you are ignoring red flags or negotiating with your own feelings of angst, this could be an opportunity to practice self-love and believe in yourself," Kaiser says. "The best thing to do if you think you are in a karmic relationship and it has turned toxic is realize you deserve to be happy and focus on your relationship with self."
As such, self-love is very important. And Kaiser also recommends seeing a medium, psychic, energetic healer, or past-life specialist to learn more about the karma you're working to balance and clear.
What about soulmates and twin flames?
Perhaps now you have a better sense of whether you're dealing with a karmic relationship versus a soulmate or twin flame. But if you're still wondering, Kaiser notes that karmic relationships are about growth, where soulmates and twin flames are about healing.
"A soulmate is a person and people who are aligned to your soul and can change or influence your soul in so many profound ways," she says. "They can be friends, family members, even pets. Twin flames, known as twin souls, are literally the other half of your soul, and it always has a divine union with a divine purpose."
But no matter what you call it, it does help to understand patterns in any relationship—especially toxic ones. Knowing if you're in a karmic relationship can help you move forward and work through whatever lesson is presenting itself through that person—so when you do move forward, you'll be ready for a love that lasts.
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.