A karmic relationship is a relationship meant to facilitate the lessons we need to learn in this lifetime surrounding love and partnership. A karmic relationship might be thought of as a type of soulmate relationship, as it is a connection of two souls, though it's different from twin flames or soulmates that are healing in nature. More likely than not, we'll each have one of these karmic relationships in our lifetime. It's the love that pushes your buttons—and pushes you to grow. But these relationships aren't exactly smooth sailing.

From a spiritual POV, the idea behind karmic relationships is that the two of you made an agreement before your souls entered this lifetime, to help each other on your respective paths. "Very often," explains relationship counselor Margaret Paul, Ph.D., "there are numerous unresolved issues from past lives. When people open to learning rather than try to control each other, then much healing can occur."

In this way, karmic relationships are like guides or teachers. And usually, they're temporary. "They're meant to help you grow at soul level in often difficult push-pull ways," says Shannon Kaiser, author of The Self-Love Experiment. "But usually they are not intended to last a long time. This is because you are comping together in this life to clear karma between each other. It's often a balancing out of a bad experience from a past life."