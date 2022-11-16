A karmic relationship is a relationship meant to facilitate the lessons we need to learn in this lifetime surrounding love and partnership. More likely than not, we'll each have one of these karmic relationships in our lifetime. It might be thought of as a type of soulmate relationship, as it is a connection of two souls, though it's different from the kind of soulmates that are healing in nature. These relationships aren't exactly smooth sailing. It's the love that pushes your buttons—and pushes you to grow.