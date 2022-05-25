16 Green Flags To Look For In A New Relationship, From A Dating Coach

At the same time, a healthy relationship moves at a pace that feels good for both people and allows both people to think, process, have fun, and develop feelings for each other gradually. It's a green flag when a new partner is willing to give you space and let you take your time, even if their feelings or readiness for commitment might be a little further along than yours are. There's never any pressure or attempts to forcibly escalate the intensity of the relationship before you're ready. (That's known as love-bombing, by the way, and it's known to be a common antecedent to abuse.)