16 Green Flags To Look For In A New Relationship, From A Dating Coach

These days, many of us are quick to call out red flags in potential partners and in the relationships we see unfolding around us. Green flags, on the other hand, tend to get a lot less attention.

Whereas a red flag in dating refers to an early sign of an unhealthy relationship or problematic partner, a green flag is a behavior or personal quality that indicates the person you're with will likely approach relationships in healthy, mature, and generally desirable ways in the future. The terms come simply from the idea that green means good to go, while red means stop and watch out. Red flags call attention to issues; green flags signal that you're safe to proceed.

Knowing what to be wary of in relationships can be important in helping us avoid harmful situations. At the same time, it’s just as important for us to be able to recognize what healthy relationships look like, too. That way, we can start to move toward people who display those healthy qualities from the get-go and be more likely to find ourselves in the kind of relationships that actually feel good.

So, let’s talk about some green flags in relationships—i.e., signs that you’re with someone who will probably make for a great partner.