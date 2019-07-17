"A serious relationship is one in which two people are dedicated to growing together," relationships and well-being coach Shula Melamed tells mbg. "It can happen quickly, or it can grow over the span of a few years—the critical component is that both people are invested in it and in a similar way."

That means, yes, serious relationships involve some sort of commitment—though not necessarily a commitment to exclusivity, not necessarily a commitment to get married someday, not necessarily a commitment to be together forever. (Though for some people, those things might be important!) Everyone might have slightly different needs and preferences, but a relationship that's serious does involve a baseline commitment to continue being together and caring about each other indefinitely.

There's usually a direct conversation about this, according to relationship therapist Aimee Hartstein, LCSW. "They have determined that both individuals are on the same page about the relationship and have labeled it 'serious,'" she tells mbg. "There is an understanding that both people are hoping that the relationship will grow and develop as time goes on."

Beyond this general framework, most of the other details are specific to the individuals involved in the relationship. If you're not sure where you stand with your partner, you should just ask! Meantime though, here are what relationship experts say are usually some of the clearest signs that your relationship is getting serious and that your connection is getting deeper: