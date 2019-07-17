These days, not everyone is too hot on giving their relationship labels, and the stages of courtship aren't as clearly defined as they once were. Nowadays, many people nonexclusively "hang out" and perhaps have sex with several different people at the same time, floating somewhere in the space between "just talking" and "dating." Even when exclusivity is in the picture, sometimes people are still "keeping it casual." Someone can say they "want to be with you" all the time, but that's not exactly the same as someone saying they're committed to you, right?