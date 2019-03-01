7 Ways Couples Can Practice Self-Care Together

Setting and reviewing goals on a regular basis is generally a great way to make sure you're always working toward your long-term vision for your life, and it can be a great way to feel in control of your present and future. Sharing this habit with your partner, however, can make you all the more efficient and dedicated to those goals because you have someone holding you accountable. Moreover, setting goals together lets your partner know what your vision is and allows your partner the opportunity to be your biggest support system, which in turn creates intimacy.

"You can work on setting your goals together, or set them separately and then share," says certified life coach Melissa Snow. "This invites conversation about what they are excited about, what their fears are, and how you can help."

When your partner is involved in your personal development, you'll feel that much more connected to each other and able to understand each other in much deeper, more nuanced ways.