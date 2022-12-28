“Relationships absolutely can survive without sex. Relationships should only be sexual if all parties want to be having sex. Not everyone wants to have sex, and not all people consider sex to be an integral part of their partnerships.

Lots of relationships have extended periods without sex, circumstantially or intentionally, and are still fulfilling sources of love and connection. This can ebb and flow, or be a sustained context of the relationship. If both partners are in agreement to not have sex, then not having sex is not a problem and can bring people closer as they create the kind of relationship that honors their desires. The trouble is when folks are not in agreement about the sex they do or do not have; this can make sex a source of conflict and contention.

Societal pressure to have sex or have a certain amount of sex is harmful to everyone. It is disembodying and coercive to feel forced to have sex, and people feel the impact of that even when the pressure is coming from a cultural script. … If folks do not want to have more sex than they are having, that is to be celebrated.”

— Shadeen Francis, LMFT, sex and relationship therapist