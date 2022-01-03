5 Powerful Changes To Make To Your Sex Life In 2022, From Sex Therapists

"One of the most powerful changes couples can make to their sex life is to talk more about sex," says Holly Richmond, Ph.D., LMFT, AASECT-certified sex therapist and author of Reclaiming Pleasure.

To have great sex, you must be able to talk about it. When was the last time you talked to your partner about which types of touch you like the most—and least? Do you know your partner's wildest fantasies? What are the things that make them in the mood for sex—and not in the mood for sex?

"If neither partner knows what the other's expectations, desires, or needs are around sex, there isn't much chance of continually making it better," Richmond says. "Couples that talk about sex can have better, more exciting sex the longer they are in the relationship, which is exactly the opposite of what we've been told to believe, that sex gets worse or more boring the longer you are together."