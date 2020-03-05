A Therapist Explains 3 Psychological Blocks That Kill Women's Sexual Desire

It's natural and normal to care what you look like, particularly when it comes to people you're attracted to, but a fixation on appearing desirable to others can block sexual desire. Undoing this often requires that women flip the script on their own cultural conditioning, changing their approach to life from "What do others want from me?" to "What do I want from others?"

There are a number of problems that arise when you focus too much on your own "desirability." First, it tends to keep you in your head—which is to say, disembodied. Living in your head more than you need to is like spending all your time playing a virtual reality video game and thinking it's real life. Thoughts can help you navigate issues and problems, but they can also become the problem unless they're balanced with other forms of knowing.

Embodied intuition is another form of knowing. It draws on a felt sense of your entire self—mood, sensations, energy—in a feedback loop with your surroundings. This "sense" of things is very different from the straight-up mental chatter, judgments, and opinions that constitute "thinking." It even incorporates the subtle (and not-so-subtle) signals from your nervous system. It's as if your body has multiple "feelers" that are always picking up on what's going on both within you and around you. When you learn to tune into your embodied intuition, you can draw on important "data" related to what you want in the here and now. And this, the "here right now"—your lived, embodied experience—is the birthplace of sexual desire.