6 Ways To Get In Touch With Your Feminine Side

Feminine energy refers to a specific set of traits, considered to be the opposite of traits associated with masculine energy. Your masculine side gets expressed when you're working toward a goal, making progress, getting things done, and pushing forward. Your feminine side gets expressed when you move with the flow of life, embrace your creative energy, dance, play, and attune to your internal process.

Importantly, these traits are not associated with gender. The set of traits we've come to define as "feminine" do stem from the expectations we used to place on women throughout history to behave a certain way. Likewise, the traits associated with being "masculine" are traits we used to expect from men. Today we know people of all genders can have any combination of any of these traits, and no traits are inherent to any gender or should be expected of any gender. That said, the words "feminine" and "masculine" can still be helpful in describing two different and opposing ways of being.

For people of all genders, both feminine energy and masculine energy are necessary to embody in order to feel like a complete person. Men are usually encouraged to identify more with masculine energy, but there's great joy in being able to let go and be flexible. (In fact, it's more important than ever to raise boys without gender stereotypes!) Likewise, many women are still raised with expectations to be feminine, but there are many benefits to being clear, directive, and progressive. It's satisfying for all of us to have outlets for both our masculine and feminine energies.