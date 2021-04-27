What It Means To Connect With Your Sacred Feminine + How To Actually Do It Today

In order to dive deeper into our divine feminine, we need to get really comfortable with the aspects of ourselves that may have previously seemed shameful, too much, or "inappropriate" in some way.

While all beings have masculine and feminine energy within them (these actually have nothing to with gender), fully activating your feminine energy means claiming new levels of power, pleasure, and presence.

In short, it means coming into a whole new version of self—one that is more deeply integrated and authentic, and one that leads from the heart. No matter where you are on your journey to show up for yourself, there are always more layers to peel back.

Here are five ways to tap into this wild energy right now: