What It Means To Connect With Your Sacred Feminine + How To Actually Do It Today
In order to dive deeper into our divine feminine, we need to get really comfortable with the aspects of ourselves that may have previously seemed shameful, too much, or "inappropriate" in some way.
While all beings have masculine and feminine energy within them (these actually have nothing to with gender), fully activating your feminine energy means claiming new levels of power, pleasure, and presence.
In short, it means coming into a whole new version of self—one that is more deeply integrated and authentic, and one that leads from the heart. No matter where you are on your journey to show up for yourself, there are always more layers to peel back.
Here are five ways to tap into this wild energy right now:
1. Practice following your intuition.
This begins with listening to subtle messages from the body rather than rationalizations of the mind. Getting too wrapped up in analytical processes when making decisions is generally considered a quality of our masculine energy. Find balance by allowing your heart to tell you the truth.
What it looks like:
Start simply by pausing to check in with yourself before responding to questions. Ask yourself about what you really desire, not just about the easiest or most logical option.
Don't say "yes" when you really mean "no." Often we suppress what we truly desire because we deem it silly, crazy, or impossible. We can never know what's possible unless we hold the door open for our thoughts to pass through.
2. Connect more deeply with your body.
sleep support+
This follows point one. How often are you actually noticing how you feel throughout the day? The body is a beautiful vessel that speaks to us in sensation. When we don't listen to it, we disconnect from our ability to create pleasure.
What it looks like:
A great practice is carving out time to actually engage in self-massage. Starting with your feet (if you're not too ticklish) is a very grounding practice—and one of great historical reverence. It re-connects us with our powerful inner wisdom and builds self-trust and confidence in who we are.
3. Honor your "light" and your "dark."
The shadow self represents aspects of our being that we have tried to sweep under the rug and forget about. Often, we avoid these qualities because they are very painful for us to process. However, keeping any part of yourself hidden means you are never fully integrated. You are a fragmented human in a way.
What it looks like:
By bringing these "dark" aspects into the "light," or merely being willing to witness and release them, we pave the way for new levels of self-sovereignty. This process also builds compassion for self and others and cultivates a higher degree of releasing the fear of opinions of others.
4. Practice self-inquiry.
Perhaps one of the most important ways we enhance our connection to our inner selves is by asking questions. We want to inquire, regularly, about why we think the things we do, why we behave certain ways, or why we engage in particular practices, routines, or patterns.
So often, these things are not chosen out of free will; they're conditioned. We might avoid our true desires simply because we've been told they're "bad" or "wrong" or "weird," or because we simply perceive them that way in our minds.
What it looks like:
An easy time to start asking these questions is first thing in the morning, with your makeup routine. I'm a huge fan of lipstick and mascara but also regularly ask myself if I'm putting it on to bring myself joy or feeling a pressure to be anything other than exactly who I am. The answer changes day to day, but I always listen.
5. Engage in a judgment detox.
We've all heard it: Judgment of others is just judgment of ourselves. When we judge others, it's because there's something we can't accept about them and therefore probably can't accept about ourselves.
This is particularly problematic with women because we really want to eradicate any notion of competition or making others "less than." Goodness knows we've been working long and hard to rise.
What it looks like:
When we judge others, it's coming from a wound of inadequacy, be it low self-esteem, low self-worth, or simply not processing misplaced anger or fear. The best thing to do is nip the thought in the bud just by starting to notice it, then redirecting it. The more we engage in this practice, the easier it becomes, and consequently, the more able we are to show up from the heart for ourselves and others.
The bottom line:
There's so much to uncovering the truth of who we are underneath who we've been told we're supposed to be. The Wild Feminine, of course, entails much more than is outlined here, and there are many ways to access her.
The flow of creative energy, inspiration, and sensuality that comes from tapping into this deeper aspect of ourselves is medicine for the spirit, and it's hyper-magnetic to our desires. When we allow for the fullness of who we are, our lives, in turn, also become more full.