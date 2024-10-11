Advertisement
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Be Writers
The 12 zodiac signs each have their strengths, weaknesses, and inclinations. Some have strong work ethics, others are great athletes, and some, of course, make excellent writers.
Of course, we're not guaranteeing that the following signs will definitely write a bestselling novel or that the other signs won't—but when thinking about the quintessential energy of the signs, these three are the ones to watch.
And for what it's worth, this would apply to anyone who has these signs prominently placed in their chart (i.e., sun, moon, or rising sign, or even their Mercury sign, as Mercury governs the way we think and communicate):
Gemini
Up first, we have none other than curious and adaptable Gemini. Ruled by the planet of communication and information and associated with the third house of communication, no one knows how to write quite like Gemini.
With their quick, analytical minds, and ability to compile tons of data in their heads, all they have to do is get their thoughts out on paper. Words come naturally to these folks as well, so not only are they great conversationalists, but they're excellent at writing up reports, articles, or even a novel, if they can hold their attention span long enough.
A number of famous writers, poets, and novelists are Geminis, including but not limited to:
- W.B. Yeats
- Ian McEwan
- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
- Margaret Fuller
- Walt Whitman
- Anne Frank
- Ralph Waldo Emerson
Virgo
Coming in second as the most likely to be a writer is Virgo. These perfectionists apply their eye for detail to their writing as much as anything else, plus, they're also ruled by Mercury—just like Gemini.
In fact, Virgo and Gemini have a lot in common despite being different elements (earth and air, respectively). They're both mutable signs, making them quick-witted and adaptable, and their Mercury-ruled minds make them especially adept at learning new things, and then writing about them so others can learn too.
If you're a Virgo writer, you share your zodiac sign with other famous literary celebs, like:
- Agatha Christie
- Roald Dahl
- Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley
- Leo Tolstoy
- Jean Rhys
- Jennifer Egan
- Mary Shelley
Sagittarius
And finally, we have Sagittarius as the third most likely to be a great writer. These folks are also mutable, like Gemini and Virgo, so they share in their quick wit and editorial prowess.
Sag is also associated with the ninth house of higher learning, wisdom, and expansion. In other words, Sag is always looking to expand their mind, and all those thoughts need somewhere to go! They might always keep a journal, excel in print media, or in terms of higher education, they'll stay up to date on publishing new research.
There are a number of writers, poets, and novelists with Sag as their sun sign, including:
- Jane Austen
- Joan Didion
- C.S. Lewis
- Gayl Jones
- Louisa May Alcott
- Mark Twain
- George Eliot (Mary Ann Evans)
The takeaway
We'll say it again: There's no guarantee that these three signs will win a Pulitzer Prize—just that they're the most likely to. When we think about the archetypal energy of each zodiac sign, Gemini, Virgo, and Sag all have the astrological makeup to make waves with the written word.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel