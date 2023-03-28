Mercury is the planet of communication, information, travel, and technology. It's the planet closest to the sun in our solar system, and as one of the "inner planets," it's thought to be a significant one in someone's birth chart. Not only does Mercury clue us into our own mental processes (i.e. how we think, how we take in information, and even our sense of humor), but it can also tell us a lot about how we communicate.

After all, some people are chatty-Kathys while others are more quiet, introspective types. Knowing your Mercury sign—but also other people's Mercury signs—can help you communicate effectively and honestly.

To find out your Mercury sign, put your birth information into your favorite astrology app or birth chart generator, and locate where Mercury was when you were born. From there, here's a breakdown of all 12 Mercury signs.