Taking our spot for the best astrology app overall, we have Time Passages. This no-frills app is perfect for beginners and veterans alike, with a whole glossary to understand astrological terms, plus in-depth explanations of the more nitty-gritty aspects of your birth chart. You’re also able to map birth charts for your friends and family at only 99¢ each, or $9.99 for unlimited birth charts—and those same prices apply to progressed charts, transits, and compatibility charts. Even if you’re just checking this app to get your horoscope for the day, you won’t be able to help learning something new about astrology along the way.





Cost: Free with in-app purchases at 99¢ each, or $10 for unlimited access to certain tools