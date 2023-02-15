The 8 Best Astrology Apps For Accurate Readings
From birth chart analyses to compatibility readings, there are a ton of reasons you might want to know more about astrology. But where to even begin? Astrology can be complicated, after all—but with the right app, you'll understand your horoscope and birth chart in no time. Here are our top picks for the best astrology apps available today.
A peek at the best astrology apps of 2023
How we picked
All the apps in this list have either been personally tested by us, or have stellar reviews from users. We opted for those that deliver consistency to users with frequent updates, minimal bugs, and of course, top-of-the-line astrology content.
Whether you want a daily horoscope, a birth chart analysis, or a look into relationship compatibility, these apps offer a variety of different astrology features, so there's something for everyone. You'll also find beginner-friendly learning tools, as well as content suitable for a more advanced astrologers.
Booking an astrology reading can be pricey, but everyone should have access to information about astrology if they wish to learn more. Costs range depending on the app and whether you opt for in-app purchases, but the prices are still reasonable, especially compared to a professional reading.
Let's be honest—astrology can be super confusing if you're just getting started. If you've been in the astro-game for a while, however, you might want to start learning more. The apps here are suited for all skill levels, from novices to astro experts.
mbg's top picks for the best astrology apps of 2023
Best overall: Time Passages
Pros
- Has a learning section to understand key astrology terms
- In-app purchases are very reasonably priced
Cons
- You cannot add friends
Taking our spot for the best astrology app overall, we have Time Passages. This no-frills app is perfect for beginners and veterans alike, with a whole glossary to understand astrological terms, plus in-depth explanations of the more nitty-gritty aspects of your birth chart. You’re also able to map birth charts for your friends and family at only 99¢ each, or $9.99 for unlimited birth charts—and those same prices apply to progressed charts, transits, and compatibility charts. Even if you’re just checking this app to get your horoscope for the day, you won’t be able to help learning something new about astrology along the way.
Cost: Free with in-app purchases at 99¢ each, or $10 for unlimited access to certain tools
Best for horoscopes: Astrology Zone
Pros:
- Great if you're just getting into astrology
- There's a free version if you don't want to subscribe
- Susan Miller is a trusted name in the astrology space
Cons:
- Some reviews state monthly horoscopes come in late and ads are obtrusive
- No birth chart analysis
If you’re looking for an app that will give you detailed daily, weekly, and monthly horoscopes, allow us to introduce you to Astrology Zone. This app was created by renowned astrologer Susan Miller, and includes in-depth reports on what you can expect on any given day based on your sign. When you sign up for the premium version, you’ll also gain access to more of Miller’s content that explains what your horoscope actually means, depending on the planets or aspects involved. The biggest drawback with this app is you don’t get a look at your full birth chart. Its primary function is simply to provide horoscopes.
Cost: Free with premium subscription at $5/month, $13/three months, or $50/year.
Best for beginners: Astro Future
Pros
- Ability to add friends
- In depth explanations of birth charts, compatibility & more
Cons
- Not compatible with Android devices
Next up we have Astro Future, which we’re giving the spot for the best astrology app for beginners. Whether you want to check your horoscope or see how compatible you are with someone else, this app allows you to learn tons about astrology in their free version. Plus, in-app purchases are reasonably priced and allow you to dig into deeper topics like progressed charts, and get unlimited access to compatibility horoscopes. The app has a 4.8/5 star rating, and as one happy reviewer writes, “even though I try [other apps], I always keep this one downloaded, because it’s my favorite one to show to other people.”
Cost: Free with in-app purchases ranging from $4 to $30
Best for relationships: The Pattern
Pros
- In-depth relationship readings
- Journaling prompts and "daily vibe" sections
- Ability to add friends and explore their dating tool
Cons
- Doesn't explain the astrology behind their descriptions
Coming in hot for our best astrology app for relationships, we have The Pattern. This one is a bit different than the other apps on this list, because it doesn't focus on birth charts or horoscopes, but rather, zeros in on what makes you tick, and describes your personal "patterns." The Pattern also doubles as social media, with the ability to add friends if you wish, post journal entries to daily prompts, and even explore their dating section which matches you with other users based on compatibility. The real kicker, though, is their "bond" tool, which acts as a compatibility meter, offering spookily accurate descriptions of relationships between to people based on their birth information.
Cost: Free with in-app purchases ranging from 99¢ to $50
Best for spirituality: CHANI
Pros
- Broader spiritual content
- Meditations and affirmations
Cons
- Not compatible with Android devices
If you want an astrology app that offers a range of astrological content with a spiritual flair, you'll love CHANI. Created by astrologer and author of You Were Born for This: Astrology for Radical Self-Acceptance, Chani Nicholas, this app will explain your birth chart, yes—but it also has tons of information on manifesting and self discovery. There’s even a daily meditation to make your astrology practice that much more well-rounded. In this app you’ll also find detailed horoscopes, information on the moon phases, positive affirmations, and more. As one five-star reviewer writes, "I have unsubscribed several apps because they just don’t do the justice or give me the same feeling that this app gives me. Chani you are truly outstanding!"
Cost: Free or premium subscription at $12/month or $108/year
Best personalization: Sanctuary
Pros
- One-on-one readings
- Psychics and tarot readers available
Cons
- Cannot add friends
Want to skip reading descriptions and get one-on-one support from a real astrologer? You might just be into Sanctuary, the first of its kind astrology app that allows you to connect with astrologers, psychics, and/or tarot readers to answer any and all of your questions. You'll get the usual content you'd expect from an astrology app, like birth chart analyses and horoscopes, plus so much more. You can pull a daily tarot card or a daily crystal, both with descriptions on how to work with the themes of that card or crystal, and even check how compatible you are with your crush. When it comes to personalization, this app has it all.
Cost: Free with in-app purchases ranging from $5 to $30
Best for birth charts: Time Nomad
Pros:
- Create as many birth charts as you want
- Reasonably priced in-app purchases
Cons:
- Not compatible with Android devices
One of the lesser known astrology apps—but definitely not one to overlook—we have Time Nomad. If you're into mapping your friends and family members' birth charts, this is definitely an app to consider, because the free version allows you to make as many charts as you want, which can't be said for all the other apps on this list. Not only that, but the most expensive in-app purchases is only $8, making this one of the more budget friendly options as well. This is also a good option if you'd like to have a choice between tropical (Western) astrology, or sidereal (Vedic) astrology. Neither is more accurate than the other, but it is nice to have the option if you prefer one to the other.
Cost: Free with in-app purchases ranging from $1 to $8
Most well known: Co-Star
Pros
- Ability to add friends
- Compare charts for compatibility
Cons
- Some users are turned off by the app's "attitude"
It wouldn't be an astrology app roundup if we didn't mention Co-Star, which has arguably become one of the (if not the most) well known astrology apps available. With an average rating of 4.8/5 stars from nearly 174,000 people, clearly people are loving Co-Star, which offers birth chart analyses, daily horoscopes, and compatibility readings. Just don't be surprised by the frank presentation of their scopes—their descriptions can be a bit forward. If you're OK with that, and want to be able to add friends too, this is a great app to consider. The free version gives you access to the majority of the content they offer, with a subscription allowing you to dig deeper into things like compatibility romance.
Cost: Free with in-app purchases ranging from $1 to $10
What our tester says: "I used Co-Star for a few weeks. I appreciated the fact that it gave me insights into the general astrological themes of the moment and how they might impact me. It also had a beautiful display and was easy to navigate. Ultimately, I stopped using it because getting 'negative' forecasts put me in a bad headspace at the start of the day." —Emma L, mbg editorial
FAQ
Which astrology apps are the most accurate?
The most accurate astrology apps are Time Passages, Astro Zone, Astro Future, The Pattern, CHANI, Sanctuary, Time Nomad, and Co-Star.
Which astrology apps do professional astrologers use?
Professional astrologers may use a number of different apps, but CHANI and Astro Zone were created by astrologers themselves.
Which free astrology app is best?
The best free astrology app is Time Passages. You'll get access to a majority of their content with no extra cost, and in-app purchases start at just $1.
The takeaway.
Excited to dig into the world of astrology yet? You should be! Try one of these apps or try them all—after you've mapped your birth chart and start reading into what it all means, you'll be asking your friends for their birth times and explaining their charts before you know it.