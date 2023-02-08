Fire signs love in an all-consuming way similar to passionate love. They are not overly cautious and throw themselves headfirst into any union in their quest for excitement and stimulation.

When you are involved with a fire sign, it can be hard to breathe or imagine your life before they entered it. Often, without being conscious of it, they expect loyalty and devotion but don't know what that looks like. By the time maturity sets in, and it will at some stage in this life or the next, they develop a more stable attitude without losing that flame that warms both partners.

Not Flowing Well: Fire signs can become addicted to the chase and drama of high-octane love and selfish in their pursuits. When they feel that they have won, they may lose interest. They can be so caught up in getting their needs met, they trample over their lover in the process. Unless they have strong earth or water elements in their charts, or learn to view their union as needing care and attention, they run the risk of failing to achieve anything enduring.

Flowing Well: When working with their flow, fire signs are incredible. They love with gusto, and if they are loved equally in return, they make their partners the center of their universe so everything and everyone else revolves around them. They are exciting and unpredictable, which can be a joy in an often-humdrum world. If they have decided to build a successful union, they work hard at it, adding sparks if they feel that the passion needs reigniting. That energy and fire make their partners feel alive in ways no other sign can quite muster.