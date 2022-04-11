Of All The Zodiac Signs, These Are The 3 Most Steady & Dependable

It can be helpful to think about the zodiac elements literally. Where fire is intense and, well, fiery, for example, earth tends to be very grounded, solid, and structured. It's a physical, tangible, and even sensual element, concerned with matters on the earthly plane of existence.

Earth also carries a more yin energy, along with water, while fire and air are yang. As astrologers the AstroTwins previously told mbg, this makes earth energy more feminine in nature. "Earth signs can get cast as uptight or slow, but that's not necessarily true," they said, adding that earth signs prefer having a solid foundation and are the steadiest and most grounded group of signs.

Because of their propensity for all things sensual, earth signs are also known to be fans of nice material things. The twins note these signs may enjoy luxury, but they're also mindful of planning, saving, and budgeting. "They think carefully about the long term and what the return on investment will be," they say.

And when it comes to love and relationships, these signs make dependable lovers. Earth signs are typically most compatible with other earth signs or water signs, though it's important to take someone's entire birth chart into account when talking about compatibility.