The Astrological Soulmates Of All 12 Zodiac Signs + What Makes Them Compatible
Our zodiac signs can tell us a lot about our personalities, preferences, and yes, who we're most compatible with. If you're curious about astrological soulmates, here's a breakdown of all 12 signs' best matches, plus why certain pairs click more than others.
What makes an astrological soulmate?
There are a few ways you can consider what makes two zodiac signs soulmates, according to astrology expert Imani Quinn. As she tells mindbodygreen, she often finds that opposite signs (i.e. Aries and Libra, or Taurus and Scorpio) can offer each other a yin-yang balance which complements each other.
But beyond just opposite signs, she also explains that understanding your planetary ruler can help you find a soulmate too. For example, Gemini and Virgo are both ruled by Mercury, so they share in their Mercurian qualities.
Lastly, she says, our Venus sign will heavily influence how we give and receive love, so one could argue that having compatible Venus signs is just as important (if not more important) than having compatible sun signs when it comes to romance. "It's basically like your astrological love language, so if you just look at your sun sign, you're seeing your character—but that's not necessarily how you need to receive love," Quinn explains.
And bear in mind that soulmates don't always have to be romantic—and they don't always last forever. Soulmates can be anyone from friends, to family, to teachers or mentors, and they'll serve a purpose to your soul's mission even if that means the relationship is temporary.
Additionally, if you want a full breakdown of your astrological compatibility with someone, comparing both of your birth charts (using synastry, aka relationship astrology) is the quickest way to understand how you and another person will matchup.
All that said, here are the most likely soulmates for all 12 zodiac signs. Be sure to check your sun and Venus sign.
Aries
Soulmates with:
- Libra
- Scorpio
- Sagittarius
Aries is a fiery, go-getting sign that's ruled by Mars, the planet of action and passion. According to Quinn, they make a good pair with their opposite, Libra, because of their complementary energies.
And since Aries is ruled by Mars, she adds, they may also feel a connection with Scorpio. Even though Scorpio is considered to be ruled by Pluto in modern astrology, its ancient ruler is Mars, so these two share in their high energy level and sex drive.
Further, Quinn says, Aries' intense passion from Mars would matchup nicely with Sagittarius, which is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion and abundance. Together, they can push each other to take action and grow at the same time.
Taurus
Soulmates with:
- Scorpio
- Libra
- Cancer
Taurus is the steady yet sometimes stubborn Bull, ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and pleasure. This sign's opposite is Scorpio, and Quinn tells mindbodygreen they make a good match because both are extremely loyal, plus Taurus is grounding while Scorpio wants to investigate the depths of life.
Being ruled by Venus, Taurus will also feel a soul kinship with Libra, which is also ruled by Venus. Both of these signs appreciate the beauty in simple pleasures, sensuality, and romantic expression, Quinn notes.
And if there's anything Taurus wants to do with a soulmate, it's be cozy and comfortable at home, and no sign does that better than Cancer. These two will revel in their time together at home, whether they're cozied up on the couch or enjoying their favorite home-cooked meal.
Gemini
Soulmates with:
- Sagittarius
- Virgo
- Pisces
Gemini, represented by the Twins, is adaptable, quick-witted, and ruled by Mercury, the planet of information and communication. So it's no surprise that this sign's soulmates are the other mutable signs. (They need someone who can keep up!) Gemini's opposite sign, Sagittarius, will have no problem adventuring and exploring with their Gemini counterpart, Quinn notes.
And with Virgo being ruled by Mercury alongside Gemini, they share in their intelligence, humor, and quick-wit, so they'll have a very strong mental connection and enjoy great conversations, Quinn notes.
Speaking of great conversations, Gemini and Pisces can also be soulmates. They can both be a bit quirky and "out-there," and share in their free-spiritedness and ability to conceptualize abstract ideas.
Cancer
Soulmates with:
- Capricorn
- Leo
- Taurus
Cancer is the sensitive and nurturing Crab, ruled by the moon. Its opposite sign, Capricorn, offers a lovely grounding balance to the stability Cancer craves, according to Quinn.
And speaking of stability, that's one reason a Cancer-Taurus soulmate pair would be gratifying, as both signs enjoy cozying up at home and enjoying the simple luxuries of their own space.
Finally, being ruled by the moon, Cancer can also feel a strong connection to Leo, which are ruled by the sun. As Quinn explains, this matchup will complement each other through balancing their divine feminine (Cancer) and divine masculine (Capricorn) traits.
Leo
Soulmates with:
- Aquarius
- Cancer
- Libra
Leo is the bold and proud Lion of the zodiac, ruled by the sun. Its opposite sign is Aquarius, and Quinn says these two can help push each other's visions forward.
Being ruled by the sun, they also feel soul connections with Cancers, who ruled by the moon, which Quinn says allows them to embody the polarity of divine masculine and feminine.
And being a sign that wants to adore their partner and be adored back, Leo also pairs well with Libra, as neither are shy about grand gestures of affection and flirtation.
Virgo
Soulmates with:
- Pisces
- Gemini
- Scorpio
Virgo, represented by the Virgin, is an analytical and dedicated sign that's ruled by Mercury. Its opposite sign is Pisces, and Quinn telsl mindbodygreen these two strive for perfection in different ways and can encourage each other to grow and evolve.
And with Gemini being the other sign that's ruled by Mercury, when a Gemini and Virgo come together, there's sure to be plenty of laughs and stimulating conversation.
Another sign known for its analytical prowess is Scorpio, and when matched up with a Virgo, there's nothing these two can't get to the bottom of together.
Libra
Soulmates with:
- Aries
- Taurus
- Leo
Libra is a peaceful and relationship-oriented ruled by Venus. Its opposite sign is Aries, and while they may be very different, Quinn says they complement each other well and can help each other find balance.
Being ruled by Venus, Libra also naturally clicks with Taurus, as both appreciate aesthetics, culture, being cozy, and enjoying the pleasures of life, whether simple or extravagant.
And since Libra is a very relationship-forward sign, they'll love the adoration and attention they give and receive from Leo, for a relationship full of love and affection.
Scorpio
Soulmates with:
- Taurus
- Aries
- Virgo
Scorpio is intense and deep, ruled by Pluto in modern astrology and Mars in ancient astrology. Its opposite sign is Taurus, with these two offering each other balance, transformation, and the loyalty that both require to feel secure.
And while Scorpio is technically considered to be ruled by Pluto nowadays, its ancient ruler Mars still has a strong influence on this sign's energy, making them a natural soulmate for Aries, who is also ruled by Mars.
Finally, Virgo shares in Scorpio's intense curiosity, with both having a strong ability to understand things on a deep level, so these two will find much solace in each other.
Sagittarius
Soulmates with:
- Gemini
- Aries
- Pisces
Sagittarius is adventurous and spontaneous, and ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion. Its opposite sign, Gemini, is one of the few that can keep up with Sag's fiery energy, making them excellent soulmates.
Similarly, Aries can keep up, too. As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, when you get a Jupiter-ruled sign and Mars-ruled sign together, there's no telling what these two will accomplish together.
Lastly, speaking of Jupiter, Pisces was actually ruled by Jupiter in ancient astrology, and Quinn notes that together, Sag and Pisces have a strong ability to manifest things together.
Capricorn
Soulmates with:
- Cancer
- Aquarius
- Leo
Capricorn is hard-working and structure-oriented, being ruled by Saturn, the planet of discipline and responsibility. Its opposite sign is Cancer, with these two helping balance a need for structure and security with comfort and compassion.
And looking to Saturn, Quinn says, Aquarius was ruled by Saturn in ancient astrology, so even though it's considered to be ruled by Uranus now, Capricorn and Aquarius can make serious progressive headway when they come together.
And if there's one thing to know about Capricorn, it's that it wants to be in a power couple, so Leo makes an excellent soulmate for this driven and status-oriented sign.
Aquarius
Soulmates with:
- Leo
- Pisces
- Capricorn
Aquarius is quirky and humanitarian-minded, ruled by the planet of innovation, Uranus. According to Quinn, when they match up with their opposite sign, Leo, they combine fiery passion with progressive air for strong forward motion.
And when Aquarius links with Pisces, the ethereal vibes will be strong. As Quinn explains, they're both looking for spiritual expansion, and there's nothing these to can't uncover and discover together.
In ancient astrology, she adds, Aquarius was actually ruled by Saturn, which ruled Capricorn nowadays. Sharing in certain Saturnian qualities, these two understand the importance of hard work and diligence.
Pisces
Soulmates with:
- Virgo
- Sagittarius
- Aquarius
- Gemini
Last but never least, Pisces is a dreamy and whimsical sign ruled by Neptune. Its opposite sign is Virgo, Quinn notes, making these two a good pair for balancing seemingly opposing energies and motivations.
Sagittarius meanwhile, is ruled by Jupiter, which is the planet that ruled Pisces in ancient astrology. As such, according to Quinn Sag and Pisces together can make major manifestation magic happen.
And in terms of Gemini and Aquarius, both of these signs can keep up with Pisces' more fantastical ideas—and entertain them—which will further foster a soul connection.
The takeaway.
Astrological soulmate compatibility is much more than just your sun sign, or even just your Venus sign, but from a broad POV when looking at the signs' energy, there's a clear pattern of who will become fast friends or lovers—and who won't.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.