There are a few ways you can consider what makes two zodiac signs soulmates, according to astrology expert Imani Quinn. As she tells mindbodygreen, she often finds that opposite signs (i.e. Aries and Libra, or Taurus and Scorpio) can offer each other a yin-yang balance which complements each other.

But beyond just opposite signs, she also explains that understanding your planetary ruler can help you find a soulmate too. For example, Gemini and Virgo are both ruled by Mercury, so they share in their Mercurian qualities.

Lastly, she says, our Venus sign will heavily influence how we give and receive love, so one could argue that having compatible Venus signs is just as important (if not more important) than having compatible sun signs when it comes to romance. "It's basically like your astrological love language, so if you just look at your sun sign, you're seeing your character—but that's not necessarily how you need to receive love," Quinn explains.

And bear in mind that soulmates don't always have to be romantic—and they don't always last forever. Soulmates can be anyone from friends, to family, to teachers or mentors, and they'll serve a purpose to your soul's mission even if that means the relationship is temporary.

Additionally, if you want a full breakdown of your astrological compatibility with someone, comparing both of your birth charts (using synastry, aka relationship astrology) is the quickest way to understand how you and another person will matchup.

All that said, here are the most likely soulmates for all 12 zodiac signs. Be sure to check your sun and Venus sign.