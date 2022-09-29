In order to understand the compatibility between these two signs, let's take a look at what they're both all about. Gemini, for instance, is a mutable air sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. It's symbolized by the twins, representing Gemini's dual nature.

Virgo, on the other hand, is an earth sign, symbolized by the Virgin, representing Virgo's discerning nature. But just like Gemini, it is also mutable, and the only other planet ruled by Mercury.

With both of these signs sharing a ruling planet all about communication, intellect, ideas, and information, Virgo and Gemini are likely to have plenty to talk about, according to Molly Pennington, Ph.D. And, what's more, they'll both be adaptable in various situations thanks to their mutability, she adds.

They do still, however, have their differences as well, and whether they can handle these differences depends on the individuals. As Pennington explains, Gemini and Virgo form a "square" aspect on the zodiac wheel, which is considered a more challenging aspect in astrology—but one that can facilitate action and forward motion no less, she says.

Now, before we get into what these two are like when they come together, it's important to note that astrological compatibility (aka synastry) requires taking both people's entire birth chart into account, not just their sun sign. That being said said, here's what to know about Gemini and Virgo in love and friendship, plus how their similarities and differences.