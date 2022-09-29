Everything To Know About Gemini & Virgo Compatibility, According To Astrologers
From the surface, Geminis and Virgos might seem like two completely different people. But if there's anything these two zodiac signs have in common, it's that there's more than meets the eye. Here's what to know in the case of a Gemini-Virgo matchup, from what they have in common, to what they don't, and more.
Gemini & Virgo compatibility.
In order to understand the compatibility between these two signs, let's take a look at what they're both all about. Gemini, for instance, is a mutable air sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. It's symbolized by the twins, representing Gemini's dual nature.
Virgo, on the other hand, is an earth sign, symbolized by the Virgin, representing Virgo's discerning nature. But just like Gemini, it is also mutable, and the only other planet ruled by Mercury.
With both of these signs sharing a ruling planet all about communication, intellect, ideas, and information, Virgo and Gemini are likely to have plenty to talk about, according to Molly Pennington, Ph.D. And, what's more, they'll both be adaptable in various situations thanks to their mutability, she adds.
They do still, however, have their differences as well, and whether they can handle these differences depends on the individuals. As Pennington explains, Gemini and Virgo form a "square" aspect on the zodiac wheel, which is considered a more challenging aspect in astrology—but one that can facilitate action and forward motion no less, she says.
Now, before we get into what these two are like when they come together, it's important to note that astrological compatibility (aka synastry) requires taking both people's entire birth chart into account, not just their sun sign. That being said said, here's what to know about Gemini and Virgo in love and friendship, plus how their similarities and differences.
In a friendship:
According to Pennington, Gemini and Virgo can make complementary friends to each other. For one thing, Virgo is known for being practical and responsible, while Gemini is all about freedom and trying new things, she notes. Together, Virgo can offer Gemini some much-needed stability, while Gemini helps Virgo loosen up.
Their shared ruling planet and mutability, Pennington adds, lends a natural rapport between these two signs, with "a real way of understanding, enhancing and working with each other."
She explains that being ruled by Mercury makes these two signs witty, funny, action-oriented, and great communicators, so not only will they always keep the conversation interesting and humorous, but those conversations may easily create enough buzz to spur up some action.
Keep in mind, however, that the square aspect between Gemini and Virgo does result in some tension. While you may both be intellectual and quick-witted, there is potential to butt heads, according to Pennington.
In short, these two signs can have a lot of fun together, share many laughs, and find themselves trying lots of new things, even if they get under each other's skin sometimes.
In a relationship:
Pennington likens a romantic Gemini-Virgo relationship to the standard rom-com, enemies-to-lovers plot. From the get go, there may have been an obvious tension (positive or not), or something about each other that riled the other up. But as Pennington notes, there is also an affinity there that may be too intriguing to pass up.
"They breed a lot of cool, romantic energy—and neither of these signs are particularly romance-oriented," Pennington says, explaining that this allows both people room within the relationship to do their own thing.
She also notes that Mercury's influence on these two signs can be a bit chaotic, causing nerves to run high for both parties, which can be a cause of conflict.
But at the end of the day (or rom-com movie) it is entirely possible for these two energies to figure out an equilibrium of sorts in which they realize they're actually great for each other. As Pennington explains, they may not be the most similar signs in the zodiac, but there's something to be said about balancing each other out.
As aforementioned, a square aspect isn't thought of as the easiest—but does anything good ever come easy? The benefit here, Pennington says, is learning how to embrace conflict, work together, and get things done.
Ways they match up:
Gemini and Virgo are both ruled by Mercury, and are mutable signs. As the AstroTwins previously explained to mbg, their mutability shows up in different ways, with Gemini's mutability showing up in conversation and way of thinking, and Virgo's showing up in a more structured and practical sense.
Nevertheless, Pennington notes, they'll enjoy each other's flexible and adaptable natures, and the fact that they're both open to change.
"I also think there would be an affinity or understanding with both of them, being ruled by Mercury," she says, adding, "Gemini would theorize and pull things that are really different together, and then Virgo would take it apart and redo it." In other words, Gemini is known for gathering the information, and Virgo organizes it, she explains, which can be incredibly mutually supportive.
And again, these two signs are also known for being logical, information-seeking, and witty, so at the very least, they're likely to enjoy stimulating intellectual conversations, and even a little verbal sparring (in the name of healthy debate, of course).
Where conflict may arise:
Knowing that these two signs have a square aspect on the zodiac wheel, it's not a matchup that's likely bound for smooth sailing from the get-go. As astrologer Kayse Budd, M.D. previously told mbg, "Squares will often result in the planets in question showing their challenging or shadow sides rather than their easy, favorable sides to each other."
And that's not say those challenging sides can't be acknowledged, accepted, and loved—it just might take a little patience and understanding. Pennington brings up the rom-com metaphor again, explaining that these two may drive each other crazy at times. But with enough compassion, any crazy-making can quickly be softened by affection and warmth.
Gemini and Virgo may also be frustrated by the other's approach to responsibility, she adds, with Gemini preferring to do a little bit of everything, keep things light, and have fun. Virgo, on the other hand, is highly concerned with duty and service, and can easily find Gemini flighty.
But ultimately, Pennington tells mbg, while there may always be ongoing tension between these two signs, it's nothing that has to break them—and in fact, may just make them.
The takeaway:
Gemini and Virgo are perfect examples of two signs that may not seem compatible at first glance, but can actually make a great team in the right circumstances. Whether friends or lovers, these too may be surprised to find a sense of camaraderie and mutual understanding together.