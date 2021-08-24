We can begin to learn about the sign of Virgo by considering its ruling planet, Mercury, which governs communication, intellect, and travel and is also associated with the sign of Gemini.

In Gemini (a mutable air sign), Mercury manifests as quick-thinking, chatty, and dynamic energy. Virgo, however, is an earth sign, so it speaks to Mercury's more self-contained energy.

Virgo's job, with the help of Mercury, is to sort through the harvest—essentially separating what's necessary from what's not. Virgo is dedicated to this task, hence why Virgos are often known as the editors of the zodiac.

The "virginity" of Virgo doesn't necessarily have to do with sexual virginity. Rather, it ties to the sign's dedication to purity and service. It also demonstrates the notion that Virgos are totally capable of caring for themselves.

Virgo is a mutable sign, meaning it helps us transition from one season to the other (in the Northern Hemisphere, Virgo season arrives as summer begins transitioning to fall), so there's a mental and physical flexibility and dynamism to Virgo—just like fellow Mercury-ruled sign Gemini.