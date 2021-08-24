mindbodygreen

Spirituality
Everything You Need To Know About Virgos: Personality Traits, Compatibility & More

Everything You Need To Know About Virgos: Personality Traits, Compatibility & More

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
woman looking up to the sky with virgo season symbol overlay

Image by mbg Creative

August 24, 2021 — 9:23 AM

Virgo is the sixth sign of the zodiac (August 22 to September 22) and is represented by the Virgin. A mutable earth sign ruled by Mercury, Virgo (or Kanya, in Vedic astrology) is often associated with precision, critical thinking, service, and harvesting.

Here, we'll dive into the personality traits of Virgo and explore how this sign approaches life, love, career, and more.

Virgo personality traits.

We can begin to learn about the sign of Virgo by considering its ruling planet, Mercury, which governs communication, intellect, and travel and is also associated with the sign of Gemini.

In Gemini (a mutable air sign), Mercury manifests as quick-thinking, chatty, and dynamic energy. Virgo, however, is an earth sign, so it speaks to Mercury's more self-contained energy.

Virgo's job, with the help of Mercury, is to sort through the harvest—essentially separating what's necessary from what's not. Virgo is dedicated to this task, hence why Virgos are often known as the editors of the zodiac.

The "virginity" of Virgo doesn't necessarily have to do with sexual virginity. Rather, it ties to the sign's dedication to purity and service. It also demonstrates the notion that Virgos are totally capable of caring for themselves.

Virgo is a mutable sign, meaning it helps us transition from one season to the other (in the Northern Hemisphere, Virgo season arrives as summer begins transitioning to fall), so there's a mental and physical flexibility and dynamism to Virgo—just like fellow Mercury-ruled sign Gemini.

Virgo traits:

  • Detail-oriented
  • Dedicated
  • Flexible
  • Independent
  • Modest
  • Organized
  • Practical

Challenges and opportunities for growth.

Sometimes Virgos are so bent on serving to the best of their abilities, avoiding errors, and triple-checking their work that they can forget to have fun. All of that perfectionism can be tiring!

When they do remind themselves to let loose, though, Virgos are typically a blast—with mercurial wit, dry humor, and a bit of a wild side.

The typical Virgo will do well to remember that it's OK to make mistakes from time to time, and relaxation is an essential form of self-care.

Virgo in love & sex.

Precision is a key Virgo word, and this applies to love, sex, and relationships, too. The typical Virgo knows what they want. While many stereotypes surrounding Virgo have to do with prudishness or seriousness, the reality is that this sign simply won't settle.

The image of the "sexy librarian" is very Virgoan. They seem buttoned up, but don't be fooled. They know how to have fun, too.

Virgos approach love as a holistic endeavor, so a partnership with a Virgo can feel like a total mind-body-spirit makeover. They will challenge you to be your best, most interesting self. Try not to take it too personally if they correct your grammar or offer you a reading list. This is how Virgos show they care.

Virgo in friendship.

At their best, the Virgos in your life will strive to help you be the best version of yourself. This is because they tend to see things as they could be, as opposed to as they are.

The sign of Virgo is associated with self-care and service, so Virgos tend to befriend and partner with people who are dedicated to caring for themselves and the planet. Like Geminis, Virgos are known for their quick wit and dry sense of humor. However, they can come off as critical or cold, especially because they do indeed like to "know it all." 

Virgo in career & money.

Virgo is perhaps the most detail-oriented of the zodiac signs. This means that whatever profession they embark upon, they're going to spot those glitches, errors, and nuances that go unnoticed by others.

Their Mercury rulership makes Virgos shine in areas like writing, editing, and publishing. This service-oriented sign is always asking the question "How can I help?" and striving to improve themselves and their work environments.

Virgos tend to be highly organized and excellent at making their own schedules, so working from home as a freelancer or independent contractor is totally feasible for this sign. In fact, Virgos tend to be so good at self-discipline that they often need to remind themselves to slow down, take a break, and chill. 

Virgo compatibility.

There are no absolutes when it comes to astrological compatibility, but Virgos typically gravitate toward folks who can help them learn, grow, and serve a higher purpose. Here are their most compatible and incompatible signs in friendship and love.

Compatible signs

Generally, the most compatible signs for Virgo friendships and romantic relationships are fellow earth signs (Taurus, Capricorn, Virgo) as they'll match their grounded nature. Water signs Cancer and Scorpio tend to mesh well with Virgos, too. Though there may be obstacles along the way, Virgos can also match with their opposite sign Pisces and bond over their mutable natures. They can also get along with fellow Mercury-ruled Geminis.

Incompatible signs

Air signs like Libra and Aquarius might be a little too flighty for Virgo's tastes, while the intensely passionate fire signs (Sagittarius, Leo, Aries) tend to clash with level-headed Virgo.

Summary

Virgo is the tireless perfectionist of the zodiac. This mutable earth sign can teach all of us how to be our most precise, no-BS selves.

