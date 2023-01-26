"Virgo is attracted to the Sagittarian fiery, bright, expansiveness," she says, noting that Sagittarius will appreciate feeling seen and loved by dependable Virgo. Plus, she notes, both of these signs are one for humor and will enjoy a connection with a lot of banter, back and forth, and laughter. "When you look at the signs of some of the greatest comedians of all time, a lot of them are Virgo and Sagittarius, so you've got a couple of clowns here," Roby Antila adds.