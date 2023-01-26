In order to understand how Virgo and Sag fare in relationships, let's break down what each sign is all about.

Virgo is the sixth sign of the zodiac, symbolized by the Virgin. It's an earth sign ruled by the planet Mercury, and its modality is mutable. Virgos are known for being analytical, critical, and dedicated to service.

Sagittarius is also mutable and is the ninth sign of the astrological year. It's a fire sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion. Sagittarius is symbolized by the Archer (a centaur) and seeks adventure, exploration, and spontaneity.

As astrologer and author of Sun Signs in Love Desiree Roby Antila tells mindbodygreen, Virgo and Sagittarius bond and understand each other through their shared mutable modality. Even though these signs form a "square" aspect, which is not typically considered easy, Roby Antila explains that they're able to offer each other something the other doesn't have over time.

"Virgo is attracted to the Sagittarian fiery, bright, expansiveness," she says, noting that Sagittarius will appreciate feeling seen and loved by dependable Virgo. Plus, she notes, both of these signs are one for humor and will enjoy a connection with a lot of banter, back and forth, and laughter. "When you look at the signs of some of the greatest comedians of all time, a lot of them are Virgo and Sagittarius, so you've got a couple of clowns here," Roby Antila adds.

Before we dig deeper into the compatibility between these two, it's worth noting that astrological compatibility comes down to way more than just your sun sign, so it's important to take both people's entire birth chart into account.