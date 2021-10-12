How To Flourish As A Fierce Fire Sign, According To Astrologists

When you think 'fire,' what comes to mind? According to mindbodygreen's resident astrologers, the AstroTwins, fire signs tend to be passionate, dynamic, and temperamental—not unlike fire itself. Even the word "fiery" is used to describe volatile yet fervent folks. "Fire can keep you warm, or it can do great destruction," they add.

You can light a fire in your fireplace to keep you warm, but unchecked, fire can also burn your house down. Fire signs can be thought of in this way; they can be great, loyal friends to have—but you definitely don't want to cross them.

Fire is often associated with power and action, and for Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, those things come naturally. These zodiac signs tend to approach things at a much quicker pace than that of the more calculated and slow-moving earth and water signs. And because air fuels fire, these people are often drawn to air signs (along with fellow fire signs) who can keep up with their energy levels.

"While fire burns out quickly without fuel to keep it going, it can also regenerate its power from the ashes," the twins note. Long story short: When it comes to fire, think action, initiative, drive, impulsivity, and energy.