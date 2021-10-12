How To Flourish As A Fierce Fire Sign, According To Astrologists

What It Means To Be A Fire Sign & How To Find Balance
Each of the twelve astrological signs falls under one of the four elements: fire, earth, air, and water. There are three signs per element, with the fire signs being Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius.
Here's what being a fire sign is all about, from common characteristics, to how people with fire-heavy birth charts can find balance.
What it means to be a fire sign.
When you think 'fire,' what comes to mind? According to mindbodygreen's resident astrologers, the AstroTwins, fire signs tend to be passionate, dynamic, and temperamental—not unlike fire itself. Even the word "fiery" is used to describe volatile yet fervent folks. "Fire can keep you warm, or it can do great destruction," they add.
You can light a fire in your fireplace to keep you warm, but unchecked, fire can also burn your house down. Fire signs can be thought of in this way; they can be great, loyal friends to have—but you definitely don't want to cross them.
Fire is often associated with power and action, and for Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, those things come naturally. These zodiac signs tend to approach things at a much quicker pace than that of the more calculated and slow-moving earth and water signs. And because air fuels fire, these people are often drawn to air signs (along with fellow fire signs) who can keep up with their energy levels.
"While fire burns out quickly without fuel to keep it going, it can also regenerate its power from the ashes," the twins note. Long story short: When it comes to fire, think action, initiative, drive, impulsivity, and energy.
Fire sign traits:
- Action-oriented
- Passionate
- High-energy
- Impulsive
- Competitive
- Tempermental
How fire signs can find balance.
1. Rest, rest, and more rest.
Everyone deserves a break once in a while—even you, fire signs. According to the twins, "Fire signs need to be nurtured and managed carefully." They recommend cutting down on doing too many projects at once, over-scheduling yourself, and even drinking too much caffeine.
Aries, Leo, and Sag can be super susceptible to burn out, but also FOMO, so learn to listen to what you really need, and know you don't have to do everything all the time.
2. Prioritize practicality.
Fire signs can be hot-headed, impulsive, and averse to thinking things through. As such, it's easy for them to become a bit frenetic—especially if their chart is lacking in grounding earth signs.
Maybe you’re always starting a million things, the twins say for example, but lose steam once you have to deal with the practical details. Next time you want to dive into your next project or plan, take a moment to think about the logistics.
3. Slow down.
Lastly, fire signs would do well to slow down in all areas of their life, from relationships, to finances—and thanks to their somewhat aggressive temperament—even conflict. Remember: a flame that burns twice as bright burns half as long, so don't be afraid to take things slow every once in a while.
A deeper dive into each sign:
Aries:
Aries is the very first sign of the astrological year, symbolized by the Ram. Ruled by Mars, the planet of action, passion, war, and ambition, these folks truly epitomize what being a fire sign is all about.
As a cardinal sign (or the sign that starts each season), Aries people are very much self-starters, but whether they see their projects through is whole other story. Nevertheless, you can count on an Aries to get the ball rolling and "get everyone into action like a team captain or five-star general," the twins say.
Like the Ram, Aries are known for being particularly headstrong. They need to watch out for holding a "my-way-or-the-highway" attitude, and compromise when it compromise is due. When their energy is balanced, though, these folks are brave, empowered, and independent.
- Bold
- Risk-taker
- Confident
- Determined
- Direct and straight-forward
Leo:
Leo is the fifth sign of the zodiac, and is ruled by none other than the sun itself—which is oh so fitting for these lively folks. Sure, they may get a reputation for being a bit attention-seeking, but they deserve to shine just like the sun.
As a fixed sign that falls in the middle of summer, Leo has a good balance of that passionate, blazing energy fire signs are known for, and the practical and hardworking energy of fixed signs. As the twins note, "When they get back home, they can really settle in—they like to be with their families. So they're traditional but active and adventurous at the same time."
Symbolized by the lion, Leos are glamorous, bold, and brave, and tend to be brimming with primal creativity. After all, the sun is all about life force energy—and Leos are not afraid to show it off.
- Creative
- Generous
- Regal
- Ambitious
- Dominant
Sagittarius:
Last but never least, Sagittarius is the ninth sign of the zodiac, and is symbolized by the archer or centaur. Sag is ruled by Jupiter, which is associated with luck and expansion—and you guessed it, these folks have a real propensity toward travel, adventure, and all things expansive.
They're also a mutable sign, with Sag season landing at the end of fall. Mutable signs are known for tying up loose ends and perfecting final products. And according to the twins, the mutable fire combo makes them great team players who can spur others into action.
They add that Sagittarius energy manifests through enlightenment, travel and truth-seeking, with these people always looking to learn something new or take an exciting trip. They can also be a bit restless, and may bite off more than they can chew. So, the twins add, they would do well to know their limits.
- Adventurous
- Honest
- Fair
- Flighty
- Inspiring
The bottom line.
Fire signs are fierce, independent, and often live up to their "fiery" reputations. Even if your sun sign isn't a fire sign, you may find you embody many fire-like qualities if you have an abundance of fire in your zodiac chart. But like any of the astrological elements, there are both pros and cons to fire, with balance being essential in creating a well-rounded life.
