What Your Venus Sign Says About Your Romantic Attractions
Wondering why THAT person gives you the butterflies? Are you looking to develop a savvier fashion sense or figure out the right décor scheme for your home? The answer may lie in your Venus sign: the zodiac placement of the planet of love and beauty at your time of birth.
Convivial Venus guides your romantic desires and your social style: Are you a shameless flirt or an unapologetic introvert? Do you prefer a slow-burning courtship, or are you the type who would race to a Vegas chapel on the fifth date? As the only planet in our solar system named after a female deity (yes, astrology could use a feminist upgrade!), sensual Venus directs the archetype of feminine energy within all of us.
Understanding your Venus sign—and that of your bae (or bae-to-be)—can help you find your way to a partner who is divinely suited to your romantic needs. The energy of your Venus sign can also say a lot about your personal style and aesthetic. Create a free birth chart here to find out where your Venus sign lies, and consider it your own short code to love!
Venus in Aries (Detriment)
If you were born with Venus in assertive Aries, you are a fiery and passionate lover who won’t settle for less than an all-encompassing attraction. Love at first sight is all too real for you—and you’ve probably fallen head over heels in a nanosecond more than once. If the click is there, you’ll jump right in, ready to race off on a romantic escape…or to the Vegas chapel! But wait…who IS that person with whom you’re so smitten? Pacing yourself is an art form to learn.
Alas, patience is NOT a virtue for those with Venus in Aries. You want to know NOW: Are you into me or not? A lover who drags out the courtship process will likely get a taste of your extreme ghosting powers. They may cry with a clairvoyant or burn a Love Drawing candle, but it’s unlikely you’ll return. Nope, you’ll be off with an adventurous playmate exploring new positions and locations. While your book of love may be filled with steamy and half-finished chapters, at least it won’t be boring! Just try not to write people off SO quickly that they don’t have a fair shake.
Venus is "in detriment" in Aries, which is a somewhat challenging position because Aries is opposite the sign, Libra, that the love planet rules. As such, you may have to sift through a few more twists and turns than most before you figure out Cupid’s formula for success. In bed—or wherever you set the scene for your romps, which could be daringly public!—you love to be admired. Some Venus in Aries people are full-on exhibitionists. You might install mirrors on the ceiling or, with consenting partners, build up a private video collection of your greatest moves. This liberated (and sometimes fickle) Venus sign might even make it hard for you to attach to one partner. For best results, allow yourself to experience the full-on bachelor(ette) lifestyle before you settle down. Easy does it with the double standards, though! While you may require room to roam—or at least, let your eyes rove—you want a mate who is obsessively into you. Jealousy can be a troubling issue in your relationships.
When it comes to your personal style, think: edgy and nouveau. Showpieces that have a one-of-a-kind flair will fill your home and closet. The color red is especially evocative for you, and you may have at least one room that looks like a bordello or a glam rocker’s LA apartment, with crimson walls, black couches, and music blaring from the speakers.
Venus in Taurus (Domicile)
The planet of love and beauty is literally at home (domicile) in decadent Taurus, one of the two zodiac signs Venus rules. (Libra is the other.) If you were born with this Venus placement, consider yourself lucky! You’re one of Cupid’s darlings and, whether you care to admit it or not, a hopeless romantic to the core. Let the slow jams pipe softly through your speakers and the vintage Pinot breathe alongside a pair of glasses on your counter. You woo at a prolonged pace and don’t want to miss out on a single courtship ritual. That said, you don’t wait TOO long for a home visit. You need to see how the object of your affections will jive with your everyday environment—and how much they’ll appreciate your gourmet-level kitchen skills, your elegant décor, and your collection of tasteful films.
Cuddling is foreplay for your sensual sign, and you are especially gifted at the art of touch. Giving massages is one of your specialties—and you probably spend a pretty penny on sessions with bodyworkers yourself. For Venus in Taurus people, being relaxed is the key to being receptive to love. If you’re in a relationship, it might be wise to stop by the gym (and use the sauna!) on your way home from work, so you can burn off the stress of the day before coming home to bae.
When it’s finally time to do the deed, a "California King" (yours, preferably) is the ideal place for the scene to unfold. A plush, organic mattress; silky, spun-cotton sheets; a down comforter; and piles of pillows are aphrodisiacs for your comfort-loving Venus sign. With your discerning eye and appetite for luxury, you can be a bit of a style snob. No fast fashion for you! A thoughtfully chosen wardrobe of boutique-label designers fills your closet. But you’re also practical and know what to splurge on and also what to pick up at IKEA and hack it with knobs or paint. If your budget is slim, you’d rather rotate a few tailored pieces, shop consignment, or even organize clothing swaps. You love entertaining, and your home should be tastefully appointed with hand-loomed rugs, leather sofas, and a growing collection of framed art. Taurus is an earth sign, so plants may fill every corner—a great way to keep things lush if you’re balling on a budget!
Venus in Gemini
You’ve got game! If you were born with Venus in curious, communicative Gemini, you’re a pro-level flirt who needs tons of variety to stay interested. The perfect partner for you must be a multidimensional "renaissance romantic" who has major range and interests outside the relationship. By the same token, your S.O. must be available for frequent texting and emoji-laced responses to your social media posts. Digital connections are still plenty strong for you—and because of this, a long-distance relationship could actually work out just fine. With dualistic Gemini directing your love jones, your feelings run hot and cold—and can fluctuate by the second. Even when you find your "twin flame," you may have moments of repulsion to match the extreme magnetic pull. Settling down ain’t easy for you—not necessarily because you’re a player but simply because you can find something fascinating to adore (and explore) in just about everyone you meet.
A sexy raconteur, you keep your "targets" spellbound with witty banter, fascinating stories, and even a few head games. The pickup artists have a technique they call, "neg-ing," where you teasingly insult the person you’re attracted to. While moves like these can be manipulative, you know how to keep an attraction dynamic by interrupting lazy habits that can dull the sexual tension. Gemini rules the hands, so whether you’re furiously typing messages to bae or enjoying some manual stimulation, you bring new meaning to "digital dating." And Tinder was practically made for Venus-in-Gemini people, even if you’re just scanning profiles "for the fun of it."
With your ever-fluctuating tastes, you can bore easily of clothes and home décor. Invest in basics: jeans, sneakers, boots, then pop it all out with fashion-forward pieces and statement accessories that you can swap at Buffalo Exchange after you’ve Instagrammed yourself in them twice. Ideally, you’d make changes to your living space season by season to reflect your current mood, so think in terms of collections. The summer might be time to bust out the inflatable hot pink couch; winter, your Moroccan wedding pillow collection on an oversize shag rug. Eclectic prints, vintage signs, and vision boards may crowd your walls—fascinating conversation pieces for all the glittery intellectuals in your friend circle to discuss…that is, if you’re home long enough to entertain them!
Venus in Cancer
Can you say, "Hot mama"? With Venus in nurturing Cancer, you’re equal parts caretaker and coquette. When a prospective lover shows interest, you might demure or throw up a tough outer shell. This is simply a self-protective measure because once you open your heart, you go "all in." If you had your preference, you’d mate for life, and many a Venus in Cancer weds early, even to a childhood sweetheart. With your tender underbelly, it can take you years to get over a breakup or so-called rejection. But here’s something that’s especially important to remember: Finding true love also requires you to risk heartbreak. And it may be hard to believe, but playing it safe can even prevent you from finding your soul mate. Everything changes for the better once you see the dating game as a learning process instead of something you’re supposed to nail on the first try.
When you inevitably do find "The One," you’ll take care of them in every way possible. Blankets and pillows on the couch? Check. Cookies and milk for a snack while dinner slow roasts in the oven? Check. Endless hugs, cuddles, kisses, and devoted affection? Yup, that too. Nesting with your S.O. can be pure paradise, whether you’re building a family or your dream home (or both).
Chateau Cancer will be a cozy and well-appointed palace with overstuffed sofas and sentimental objects like souvenirs, family albums, and framed photos. The kitchen is likely to be the heart of your home. Since you love to eat (and maybe cook), your ginormous fridge will always be filled. Hold the PDA! Deeply private, you’re "proper" in the streets, a tiger in the sheets. Cancer rules the chest area, so you may tease with an open button or low neckline that shows off your chiseled pecs or décolletage. Fill your lingerie drawer with sexy little numbers and trot them out for an erotic fashion show: your idea of foreplay. You’re a natural mother, so kids may figure into your long-range plans—at least fur babies. And hey, since you have SO much love to give (and maybe more than one adult human can handle), getting a pet can be a great outlet for some of your warm-fuzzy TLC.
Venus in Leo
Curtains up! Love is like a theatrical performance for those born with Venus in dramatic Leo. If you’re not working the room like a Hollywood head-turner on the red carpet, you’re probably writing a cinematic narrative in your head about all the ups and downs of your romantic life. Hey, if it’s not a page-turner, it’s probably not for you! Naturally creative, you’re fine going "off-script," too; in fact, some of your most heart-opening moments may be the ones that you ad-lib when you throw caution to the wind. Venus in fiery, flamboyant Leo makes you a passionate soul. You’ll take your sentiments supersized, thanks. What starts as a Tinder, "Let’s meet up for drinks" thing could evolve into a 24-hour date that takes you from karaoke to after-hours bars to the bedroom to brunch—and maybe a burlesque show in between. PDA? Yes, please, and plenty of it.
You’re a wildcat in the streets AND in the sheets, scratching, nipping, and pulling your lover’s mane. Your bedroom may look like a high-end bordello, complete with all the accoutrements needed to put on a show or even make a few home videos. But if there’s one thing you cannot abide by, it’s being ignored! Venus-in-Leo people need to be worshipped and adored. A roaming eye or an ambivalent heart are deal breakers. Your mate must be vocal in their appreciation of how gorgeous and special you are—and, during the courtship phase, quick to reach for the check after a lavish dinner (to which they arrived with an armful of roses, a handwritten card, or some other token of affection). And lucky for them since your charismatic and generous Venus sign gives as good as you get. You’re a natural earner who loves to spoil the people in your den, from your mate to your cubs.
Maximalism defines your style profile. Like Queen Bey, who shares your Venus sign, you can pull off eye-popping colors and bold patterns (especially jungle prints), gem-encrusted "red soles," cape coats, candy-colored furs (faux or no), and oversize hats that serve as your regal crown. Your home will be equally luxurious and decadent—ideally with a giant walk-in closet and a full-on party room.
Venus in Virgo (Fall)
Save the red roses and the red carpets: If you were born with Venus in practical Virgo—the sign of selfless service—a pure heart and noble character are your true turn-ons. A discerning dater (and sometimes perfectionist), you’d rather have no one than the wrong one. You need a hero who will have your back through life’s ups and downs. Being fussed over is so NOT your thing (unless bae is bringing you chicken soup when you have the flu). You’d rather hold hands while you walk under the stars and talk about all the dreams you have for making the world a better place. Expensive gifts won’t necessarily woo you, but you’ll go giddy for something thoughtfully chosen, like your favorite book in a leather-bound hardcover or a consciously sourced treasure handmade by women in a developing country.
Along your romantic flight path, you may fall for a few wounded birds, especially if their keen intellect appeals to your "sapiosexual" love of a beautiful mind. Alas, these romantic rescue missions can throw you off your game for months, even years! Once you recover, you’ll never go back; in fact, with the sign of the Virgin ruling your love jones, you can maintain long bouts of celibacy between partners. When you find someone who meets your standards, you’re a generous and sensual lover who intuitively understands the kinesthetic realm of touch and movement. Great hygiene and grooming are also musts for your germ-conscious Venus sign. Your "doctor’s bag" will likely contain a pouch with organic breath spray and chemical-free condoms or dental dams.
Since Virgo is an earth sign, making love in the great outdoors could also be your jam—as long as there’s a freshly laundered (organic cotton) sheet to lay on the ground. Modest and private, you generally prefer a clean and comfortable indoor environment for doing the deed. When it comes to decorating, you go for a Zen-like palette of whites, browns, and earthy neutrals; your sartorial choices will reflect the same ethos. You keep your home orderly and may accessorize with natural objects like crystals and plants. Bookshelves are a must! Reading side by side in bed in the hush of comfortable silence might be your idea of foreplay. Venus is "in detriment" in Virgo, which is said to be its most challenging position. Love may not come easily to you, but when you yield to its lessons, you may wind up the wisest and most satisfied of all!
Venus in Libra
If you were born with Venus in harmonious Libra, romance is your raison d’être! Since the planet of love and beauty reigns supreme here, this placement blesses you with extra luck in the love department. You’ll revel in every season of relationships, from the courtship dance to planning the wedding (obsessed!) to picking out the perfect warm-weather retirement community for your sunset years. Although you can take your time to commit, you believe in love at first sight. The chemistry’s gotta be bubbling like a freshly corked Veuve! During the dating phase, you require all the traditional trappings: long-stemmed roses, Rumi poems, picnics in the park. A fairy tale beginning to your lifelong romance is a must; something you can reminisce over during the slower spells. Of course, you’ll do everything in your power to prevent the "old married couple" vibe from kicking in, showering your partner with gifts, strutting around in sexy (matching) lingerie, booking exciting vacations, and keeping up with fitness and beauty regimens. It might take years before you’ll share a bathroom with your S.O., if you ever do at all. Your shelves are likely to be lined with haute cleansers and creams—and you won’t leave the house until every hair and lash is in place.
With your finely tuned sense of balance, you easily sense when a partnership is out of sync, and you’ll quickly adjust. The only pitfall of this gift is that you can be SO focused on creating harmony that you sweep important issues under the rug. Cooperating, compromising and co-creating? No problem! With your peacekeeping ethos, you’d rather avoid the unpleasantness of a conflict at all costs. But this can actually be detrimental to intimacy. Learning to "diplomatically disagree" and even differentiate from your partner is what will keep things hot in the couple bubble for years to come.
This glamorous Venus placement can make you a natural on-camera—you may even have delicate or symmetrical features that make you wildly photogenic. Fill up albums with memories from your halcyon days and beyond—plus all the magic moments you share with your S.O. No stylist required! Your fashion sense screams, "Paris couture house," with its timeless sophistication and elegant sparkle. And nothing cheap or tacky for you, Venus in Libra. It’s all about harmonizing the elements and zhushing every ensemble and room of your home into the perfect balance.
Venus in Scorpio (Detriment)
If you were born with Venus in secretive Scorpio, your approach to love is seductive, soulful, and intense. Casual dating is so NOT your jam. You prefer to plunge into the depths of intimacy and find out every one of your lover’s secrets. Sharing your own, however, may take years. Deeply private and mysterious, you hate to feel vulnerable or exposed. Since trust does not come easily when you have Venus in Scorpio, you might choose a partner who is an open book and knows how to create a safe, nonjudgmental space for you to bare your soul.
Venus is "in detriment" in Scorpio, which is a somewhat challenging position because it falls opposite to Taurus, the sign that the love planet rules. As such, you may have to sift through a few more twists and turns than most before you master Cupid’s game. While you search for your "twin flame," you’re sure to have your share of wild and dramatic affairs, some that would make a sex worker blush! Although you tend to be "all or nothing" when it comes to commitment, erotic encounters are a different story. Your libido has a mind of its own—especially in a darkened bar, hot tub (or any body of water), or when you’re far from home and can maintain more of an anonymous profile. A powerful attraction can literally overtake your common sense, and you can get lost in a heady space during sex. Your secrets may stay locked in the vault forever, not even to be shared with your Sex and the City brunch crew…which might be for the best. Warning: With Venus in this playing-for-keeps position, you may be guilty of trying to turn a hookup into a husband (or wife), projecting soul mate qualities onto someone you’ve only just met. But when you feel deeply connected to a partner, you will give and share everything you have. Scorpio is the sign of joint ventures and merging resources, so expect a magical melding of bank accounts and living spaces.
When you feel hurt or rejected, you may come across as withholding and even downright cold—and the loss of a relationship can devastate you more than most. Hell hath no fury like a Venus in Scorpio who has been cheated on! Pro tip: Skip the revenge fantasies and let karma handle it. (Just watch Lemonade on repeat for catharsis.) Ultimately, you’ll rise, like the phoenix that represents the highest vibration of Scorpio, and continue your quest for a spiritually aligned partner. When it comes to your sartorial flair, you have the most discerning of eyes. You may even work as a stylist or designer! Shopping is like a treasure hunt for you, whether sourcing hand-woven pillows in Mexico or the perfect LBD. Though you’re a pro and choosing color palettes, noir is your go-to hue from lingerie to dresses to make up to leather goods.
Venus in Sagittarius
With Venus in broad-spectrum Sagittarius, you love without limits. This can make you wildly adventurous (read: generally nonmonogamous) or endlessly devoted to your mate. A relationship must feel like a growth opportunity in order for you to sign on. Can the two of you build something world-changing together? Expand, evolve, and learn into your sunset years? If you sense endless possibilities from a merger, you’ll cliff-dive right in—even if you have no tangible proof of concept (and have known each other for like, a week). Hope springs eternal for those born with Venus in Sagittarius; you’re a gambler in the game of love. With this lucky sign shielding your heart, you understand that fortune favors the bold.
Single years will certainly be storied for Venus-in-Sagittarius people, with a few tales that could make a sex worker blush. With the worldly sign directing your love jones, you’ll have a diverse portfolio of dates and mates. You might even prefer to date cross-culturally. Regardless, your ideal mate will have a global sensibility, and you’ll enjoy traveling together at every opportunity. Laughter is the key to your heart. A killer sense of humor is more likely to win you over than dashing good looks. What you cannot tolerate, however, is feeling restricted or possessed. A relationship of two whole individuals is your ideal, not losing your identity in some claustrophobic couple bubble. Some Venus-in Sagittarius-people might be comfortable in a polyamorous arrangement or a relationship that is open under certain circumstances—e.g., hooking up while traveling solo or kissing other people but not removing clothes.
The right partner for you understands that you have a deep need for freedom, which might simply mean giving each other space to explore independent hobbies and intellectual curiosities. Venus lends us our fashion sensibilities, and your tastes could run to the "bazaar." Treasures you scoop up along your travels will become favorite pieces in your wardrobe, from hand-embroidered caftans to dazzling saris to breezy guayabera shirts. Your eclectically decorated home may look a bit like a shamanic tent or a hookah lounge! A couch is optional. In fact, you may prefer piles of embroidered pillows for your seating: the perfect perch to check out all your woven tapestries, religious artifacts, and cleverly placed vintage suitcases.
Venus in Capricorn
If you were born with Venus in sensible Capricorn, you play the long game in love. Relationships are an investment, as far as you’re concerned. You’re looking for a partner who wants to build something stable and fruitful together—and that doesn’t come along every day. As such, your vetting process is strict and thorough. You’ll wait patiently as your potential S.O. reveals their every dimension—including their invariable shadow side. Hey, you’re as much a realist as you are a romantic. While you know that there’s no such thing as perfection, you aren’t looking to play psychologist to the tragically flawed. You’d rather be skiing the Black Diamond together or creating a family of overachieving kids that you can brag about at family dinners. Once the object of your affections passes your tests, you’re all in, shopping for housewares at Crate and Barrel, pinning iconic engagements rings, scouting out hillside mansions for your wedding ceremony, and figuring out which grandparent you’ll name the first kid after. Although you might not admit it out loud, you’re a sucker for status. An accomplished mate is a must—and if they have the money to show for it, no complaints from you. That said, Venus in Capricorn gives you a strong "provider" instinct. If you’re the breadwinner, you’ll share generously with your mate. With career-driven Capricorn directing your love jones, you might even be married to your job for periods of time—so much so that marriage springs from an office romance. Some Venus-in-Capricorn people might actually swoon at the notion of co-creating a business. What could be more satisfying than being able to sit back with your S.O. and witness all that you’ve built together?
At times, you may strike others as austere, reserved…even cold! But that’s only because you’re deeply private with your emotions—and you need to know that people are dependable and wise before you’ll share your vulnerability. With this earthy energy connected to your creative impulses, you get inspired in nature. You may bring the outdoors in, decorating with lush houseplants, crystals, stone floors, and reclaimed wood floors. Venus in legacy-builder Capricorn also favors classic "grandfather" décor: large clocks, leather sofas, wood cabinetry…even taxidermy. Hunter green, navy, and brown are your go-to hues, and you might need to add fresh flowers or white linens to keep rooms bright. A well-appointed home office is vital since you’ll spend lots of time at your desk!
Venus in Aquarius
Throw away that rulebook! If you were born with Venus in iconoclastic Aquarius, your approach to relationships is unconventional, if not outright rebellious. Pleasing parents falls pretty low on your list of priorities; in fact, shock value can be an aphrodisiac! You may purposely scout out partners who are "different" and enjoy leaving jaws on the ground with your no-limits brand of loving. Ultimately, you’re a sapiosexual, turned on by a beautiful mind. The person who can hold a fascinating conversation and inspire you to think outside the box could be the one who lures you into a permanent domestic partnership. Marriage might not be your ideal with ultramodern Aquarius ruling your heart. Under this liberated Venus influence you chafe at the idea of anyone "owning" you. That said, you don’t mind exclusivity! Your emotionally cool sign finds it a relief to plant into a relationship instead of playing all those aggravating head games of the courtship phase. The nonnegotiable? Your mate must be a strong individual with a lush life outside of the relationship.
Experimental Aquarius can make you a fun one in bed. You’re always willing to try a new gadget, toy, even a rotating cast of partners and "extras." Single days are not lonely days for you, whether you’re burning up the dating apps or enjoying the virtual turn-on of erotica (or both). Jealousy is a pretty foreign concept for Venus in Aquarius. Alas, that levelheaded approach might dull the sparks with a more passionate person. Although you run cooler, you must be careful not to minimize your partner’s feelings. Learning about neuroscience and its effect on human emotions can give you a template for empathy. Stylistically, you’re the opposite of a mall rat. Your clothes are a means of expressing your individual flair and anti-fashion sensibilities. Indie-label designers, capsule collections, and deconstructed vintage? Now we’re talking! Your decor sensibilities tend toward the futuristic. Your home may be more curated than cozy, a pastiche of midcentury modern and industrial pieces in glass and steel. And one day, you will own an original Eero Saarinen Womb Chair…in tangerine!
Venus in Pisces (Exalted)
Move over, Rumi. If you were born with Venus in fantasy-fueled Pisces, you see the poetry in basically everything. Romance is your raison d’etre, and you’ll take it with all the trappings: long-stemmed roses, picnics in the park, candlelight dining, and moonlit walks. Connecting over a shared love of art and music along with similar spiritual pursuits is also a must. This enchanting Venus placement makes you a master of seduction, as you artfully weave your gifts of empathy with your intuitive understanding of what turns people on. One soulfully sexy gaze from you might be all it takes for clothes to go a-flinging.
Venus is "exalted" in Pisces, meaning this is its most potent placement in the zodiac. Lucky you! Just use those powers judiciously because you don’t always realize when you’re flirting, even leading people on. With water sign Pisces directing your loving feelings, you could feel your friskiest at the beach or in a tub. Skinny dipping is your idea of foreplay. But try not to declare your undying love too quickly. Since Pisces is symbolized by two Fish swimming in opposite directions, attractions may run hot and cold. One minute you’re worshipping at the altar of your mate, the next you’re gasping for air…and even pulling a "slippery fish" disappearing act! For some Venus in Pisces people, commitment issues may play out in sneaky ways, luring you toward neglectful or narcissistic partners, even "rescue missions." This compassionate Venus vibe could spill over into codependency with people who are deeply troubled or dealing with addictions. The right (healthy!) partner for you will support your need for space, being affectionate…but never smothering. Do your part to NOT trigger their abandonment issues by going MIA.
Venus governs your aesthetic sensibilities, and yours might be described as "mermaid chic." For maximum serenity, decorate with a palette of soft neutrals and aquatic hues like sea-foam green, turquoise, and purples. A fountain or aquarium could be the showpiece of your home. Make sure décor plans involve a quiet room for meditation and lots of creative "studio" spaces throughout. Pisces is the elder of the skies, so you may favor antique furniture and "glamma" touches like velvet fainting couches and beaded cardigan sweaters. Flowy dresses and breezy silks can make every day feel like a rhapsodic beach walk. Since this sign rules the feet, the shoes always make your outfit. Or, how about accessorizing with the ultimate deep-sea treasure: a strand of luxurious pearls?
Special Positions for Venus:
Domicile in Taurus and Libra.
The planet’s home base, an easy flow if placed here in the chart.
Exaltation in Pisces.
The planet’s most powerful position, indicates ease and added fortune when using the planet’s energy if placed here in the chart.
Detriment Scorpio and Aries.
Opposite sign of home base, may need to work harder to integrate the planet’s energy if placed here in the chart.
Fall in Virgo.
Opposite sign to the exalted position, can indicate struggles when utilizing the planet’s energy if placed here in the chart.
