What Your Venus Sign Says About Your Romantic Attractions

If you were born with Venus in assertive Aries, you are a fiery and passionate lover who won’t settle for less than an all-encompassing attraction. Love at first sight is all too real for you—and you’ve probably fallen head over heels in a nanosecond more than once. If the click is there, you’ll jump right in, ready to race off on a romantic escape…or to the Vegas chapel! But wait…who IS that person with whom you’re so smitten? Pacing yourself is an art form to learn.

Alas, patience is NOT a virtue for those with Venus in Aries. You want to know NOW: Are you into me or not? A lover who drags out the courtship process will likely get a taste of your extreme ghosting powers. They may cry with a clairvoyant or burn a Love Drawing candle, but it’s unlikely you’ll return. Nope, you’ll be off with an adventurous playmate exploring new positions and locations. While your book of love may be filled with steamy and half-finished chapters, at least it won’t be boring! Just try not to write people off SO quickly that they don’t have a fair shake.

Venus is "in detriment" in Aries, which is a somewhat challenging position because Aries is opposite the sign, Libra, that the love planet rules. As such, you may have to sift through a few more twists and turns than most before you figure out Cupid’s formula for success. In bed—or wherever you set the scene for your romps, which could be daringly public!—you love to be admired. Some Venus in Aries people are full-on exhibitionists. You might install mirrors on the ceiling or, with consenting partners, build up a private video collection of your greatest moves. This liberated (and sometimes fickle) Venus sign might even make it hard for you to attach to one partner. For best results, allow yourself to experience the full-on bachelor(ette) lifestyle before you settle down. Easy does it with the double standards, though! While you may require room to roam—or at least, let your eyes rove—you want a mate who is obsessively into you. Jealousy can be a troubling issue in your relationships.

When it comes to your personal style, think: edgy and nouveau. Showpieces that have a one-of-a-kind flair will fill your home and closet. The color red is especially evocative for you, and you may have at least one room that looks like a bordello or a glam rocker’s LA apartment, with crimson walls, black couches, and music blaring from the speakers.