What Your Venus Sign Says About Your Romantic Attractions

If you were born with Venus in sensible Capricorn, you play the long game in love. Relationships are an investment, as far as you’re concerned. You’re looking for a partner who wants to build something stable and fruitful together—and that doesn’t come along every day. As such, your vetting process is strict and thorough. You’ll wait patiently as your potential S.O. reveals their every dimension—including their invariable shadow side. Hey, you’re as much a realist as you are a romantic. While you know that there’s no such thing as perfection, you aren’t looking to play psychologist to the tragically flawed. You’d rather be skiing the Black Diamond together or creating a family of overachieving kids that you can brag about at family dinners. Once the object of your affections passes your tests, you’re all in, shopping for housewares at Crate and Barrel, pinning iconic engagements rings, scouting out hillside mansions for your wedding ceremony, and figuring out which grandparent you’ll name the first kid after. Although you might not admit it out loud, you’re a sucker for status. An accomplished mate is a must—and if they have the money to show for it, no complaints from you. That said, Venus in Capricorn gives you a strong "provider" instinct. If you’re the breadwinner, you’ll share generously with your mate. With career-driven Capricorn directing your love jones, you might even be married to your job for periods of time—so much so that marriage springs from an office romance. Some Venus-in-Capricorn people might actually swoon at the notion of co-creating a business. What could be more satisfying than being able to sit back with your S.O. and witness all that you’ve built together?