Past Lives, Soul Mates & Twin Flames: The Spiritual Root Of Your Relationships

The theory here is that each soul has a "twin" soul. This twin will be the yin to your yang, so if you are an eternal optimist, your twin flame will have a strong natural pessimism. Twin flames trigger each other, and bring aspects that are hidden in the shadow (those parts of ourselves we do not want to own or heal) into the open. So if you have abandonment issues from childhood that have manifested in codependence, your twin flame will be independent and autonomous, triggering your abandonment issues and thus bringing them to the surface for healing.

While the twin flame theory resonates with me, I have a couple of issues with it. The idea of twin flames can make people believe there is only one person who will be able to fulfill them romantically. I believe that when we look at romantic partners and destiny, it’s not "the one" but more like that Marine recruiting slogan: "The few. The proud." Don’t let the idea of a "perfect" twin flame be an excuse not to get out in the real world and date. Perfection does not exist, and believing that it does can be highly self-sabotaging. Also, you don’t need anyone to complete you or your soul. Sometimes we make it seem like the ideal romantic partner is our "other half," the answer to all our prayers and problems—which is absolutely not true!