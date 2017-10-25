Past Lives, Soul Mates & Twin Flames: The Spiritual Root Of Your Relationships

Maybe you dated someone for a few months, or even a few years, and later wondered, "What was that all about? What if I’d gone home with someone different from the party? What if I had just called it quits on our second date?" Many times after a relationship ends, clients will tell me that they knew "from the beginning" that something was "off" or "not right" with this romantic pairing. Try to look at these relationships not as mistakes or wastes of time but as teachable lovers, just like "teachable moments." There is always a lesson from the relationship, maybe several: to honor your heart, stand up for yourself, be willing to wait for something better, listen to your gut, express your needs and wants, get over your fear of being alone, etc.