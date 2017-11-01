Within a few minutes to talking to Bethany Meyers, it's obvious why she's the fitness instructor New York City can't get enough of. Her voice is soft yet encouraging, she laughs easily, and she's an open book: She won't leave any questions unanswered, no matter how ridiculous or personal. If you're going to work your core in ways you never thought possible, who better to do it with?

Her never-not-sold-out workout classes have led to a booming career in the fitness industry—after leaving her job at the popular workout studio SLT in June, she launched her own workout called be.come, a music-driven pilates-meets-yoga-meets-strength-training workout. But Meyers' relationship with Younger star Nico Tortorella has also garnered media attention. The duo have been together for 11 years, and they both identify as sexually fluid. And if you ask Bethany to put a label on her sexuality, she'll tell you labels are complicated. "There's the way you feel yourself, and then other people's words and definition to describe how you identify," she explains. "By definition, I've been in love with and slept with both men and women, which is 'technically' bisexual. I've been with Nico for so long that I can't see myself being with any other man. But I also feel more comfortable with women than men. It's complicated."

Beyond their sexualities, Meyers and Tortorella have another nontraditional element to their relationship: They're in an open relationship, meaning they're free to date and sleep with other people. "It took us a while to say we were in that place, but people we would date seemed so thrown off by how close we were," she says. "So we finally sat down and said, in a way, it's almost like we're husband and wife—so we should present our relationship that way to other people."