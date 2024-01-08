Skip to Content
Love

68 Good Morning Texts To Send Whoever You're Crushing On

Francesca Bond
Francesca Bond
February 22, 2024
Image by Hillary Fox / Stocksy
No matter which relationship stage you're in, sending a good morning text (even if it's cheesy!) is usually a good idea. It can help spark a new day of conversation with your crush. It keeps communication alive within a long-distance relationship. Even cohabitating couples benefit from a little "thinking about you text" after leaving for work.

But what to say? No one has ever gone wrong with a simple "good morning." But if your good morning texts have been feeling stale, then try rephrasing your words by brainstorming exactly what it is that you really want to say. Do you hope to convey your love? Do you want to know what they're up to today (and if they're free to spend some time with you)? Are you hoping they'll think you're funny, silly, sweet, or charming? Maybe you just want another person to know they're on your mind.

Craft your perfect morning message with the help of the following prompts.

Good morning texts for your partner

  1. Rise and shine!
  2. Pop quiz: What'd you dream about?
  3. What's on the breakfast menu today?
  4. Good morning, sunshine 🌞
  5. What's your mantra today?
  6. How did you sleep?
  7. What's on the agenda today?
  8. Another beautiful day for my beautiful girl.
  9. What are you most looking forward to today?
  10. Not even this sunny day is as radiant as you.
  11. You are my sunshine.
  12. Good morning! Just thinking of how much I love you.
  13. "Keep your face always toward the sunshine, and shadows will fall behind you." —Walt Whitman
  14. I'm going to make your favorite food for dinner later.
  15. I treasure you and our relationship.
  16. Get in! We're going out for breakfast.
  17. What kind of coffee are you in the mood for today? I'm bringing you some.
  18. "To be fully seen by somebody, then, and be loved anyhow —this is a human offering that can border on miraculous." ―Elizabeth Gilbert
  19. I miss you so much, but I'm proud of you for following your dreams.
  20. You're going to kill it today!
  21. I'm so grateful for you. I hope you know that.
  22. Let me know if you need help with anything today.

Flirty good morning texts for your crush

  1. Roses are red, violets are blue. You have no idea how much I love texting you.
  2. I had a dream about you.
  3. I wish I could always wake up next to you.
  4. Wanna grab coffee?
  5. Can't wait to see you later.
  6. If you could do anything today, what would you do? (Hopefully, me.)
  7. Did you dream about me?
  8. Good morning, beautiful.
  9. This song makes me think of you.
  10. I made a new playlist (while I should have been sleeping), so let me know what you think.
  11. Wouldn't it be nice if we could spend the mornings together?
  12. I could really go for some breakfast if you're down!
  13. Help! I'm trying to get ready for my day, but I can't stop thinking of you.
  14. Nothing makes me more excited than seeing your name come up on my phone.
  15. Close friends only! (Send a photo of whatever you're doing.)
  16. The view from my window would be cuter if it had you.
  17. I want to start a new show later, got any recommendations?
  18. Whatcha up to today? I was thinking of going for a walk if you're interested.

Say it with music: songs to text in the morning

  1. "Wake Up" by Arcade Fire
  2. "Oh What a Beautiful Morning" from Oklahoma!
  3. "Good Morning" from Singing in the Rain
  4. "Lovely Day" by Bill Withers
  5. "Hello Sunshine" by Aretha Franklin
  6. "It's a Good Day" by Peggy Lee
  7. "Good Day Sunshine" by The Beatles
  8. "Good Morning" by Kanye West
  9. "Banana Pancakes" by Jack Johnson
  10. "A Sunday Kind of Love" by Etta James
  11. "Put Your Records On" by Corinne Bailey Rae
  12. "Wouldn't It Be Nice" by The Beach Boys
  13. "Another Day of Sun" from La La Land
  14. "Here Comes the Sun" by The Beatles
  15. "Sunrise" by Norah Jones
  16. "Pocketful of Sunshine" by Natasha Bedingfield
  17. "Bless the Telephone" by Labi Siffre
  18. "You Make Me Sing" by The Ladles

Funny and silly good morning texts

  1. You're the apple of my iPhone
  2. Morning, sleepyhead!
  3. Babe, wake up! New day just dropped.
  4. I think coffee might be jealous because I've decided that texting you is now my favorite part of the morning.
  5. Roses are red, violets are blue. Purple, they'd be, if the two were to screw.
  6. Sorry, I overslept because I wanted to keep dreaming about you.
  7. You know how you're never supposed to explain a meme or your own dreams? I love you so much that I'll let you do both.
  8. Who's that wonderful girl? Could she be any cuter? Who's that wonderful girl? Oh look—here comes a suitor! (It's me.)
  9. GRWM as I try to come up with a witty text to send you.
  10. You know why you're my favorite dessert? Because you're a cutie pie.

The takeaway

Brightening someone's morning with a sweet text can help build intimacy with a crush, show love to your partner, and maintain connections. It doesn't always need to be a clever message either. Sending a song, funny meme, or picture of your morning also demonstrates to someone that they're on your mind—and that you want to share your life with them.

