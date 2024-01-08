But what to say? No one has ever gone wrong with a simple "good morning." But if your good morning texts have been feeling stale, then try rephrasing your words by brainstorming exactly what it is that you really want to say. Do you hope to convey your love? Do you want to know what they're up to today (and if they're free to spend some time with you)? Are you hoping they'll think you're funny, silly, sweet, or charming? Maybe you just want another person to know they're on your mind.